Automotive Plastics Market Report 2021-2031

The analyst has assessed the global automotive plastics market in pre and post COVID-19 situations. In the post-COVID-19, the market is further studied in terms of various recoveries pattern (V-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped, and W-shaped). How the market was growing pre-COVID-19 situation? How the COVID-19 is impacting the market? How the whole supply chain is being impacted? How the market will be recovered? Which recovery scenario offers good growth potential? What strategies major companies are adopting? All these key questions are answered in this newly published report.



This report provides a detailed trend analysis of the global automotive plastics market along with the forecast to determine prospective investment areas.



The newly updated report indicates that the global automotive plastics market is anticipated to be valued at around US$xx billion in 2020 (before COVID-19) and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of x% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing demand for automotive vehicles across the globe, growing demand for lightweight materials to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles to obtain better fuel efficiency, strict government regulations to lower the emission and increase fuel efficiency, excellent properties of plastics as compared to the conventional metals; are the prime factors driving the demand of automotive plastics across the globe. Further, growing research and development activates and frequent launch of advanced products are among the other factors driving the market growth.



Due to the strict restrictions on carbon emissions and price aversion of some end-users, vehicle producers choose vehicle plastics in their designs. By using greenhouse gas (GHG) control technology, such as valve timing adjustment, turbocharging, aerodynamic architecture, and the implementation of diesel, plug-in diesel, and fuel cell systems in vehicles, carbon emissions in passenger cars can be minimized. These developments, however, include modifications that entail a high degree of sophistication in engine architecture, powertrain systems, and power systems. Advanced plastic materials are also commonly used to substantially mitigate greenhouse emissions, which is relatively rational in contrast to the above-mentioned developments.



Which region might offer good growth potential in the coming years?

APAC automotive plastics market is estimated to have a potential market of more than US$15 billion by the end of 2031. APAC has leadership in the automotive sector as well as plastic demand is also high. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major country with dominance in the automotive sector. This has helped automotive plastics to establish a strong foothold in the APAC market. Further, the leadership of the APAC region in automotive vehicle production and sales; the presence of major auto OEMs; supportive government regulations and initiatives; the presence of major developing economies; and easy availability of raw materials to manufacture plastics; are the prime factor boosting the demand for plastics in APAC automotive sector.



This report will enhance your understanding of the automotive plastics market in terms of demand drivers, regulatory framework, major players, key strategic initiatives taken, major challenges, and trends in the industry.



The growth of the global automotive plastics market is directly coupled with the growing adoption of lightweight vehicles (i.e. electric vehicles). Plastic is a major component in the manufacturing of modern vehicles. The strongly growing electric vehicle demand has created a huge potential for the global automotive plastics market across the globe.



What is the major challenge faced by the industry in terms of government regulations?

Consumers of plastic products are demanding eco-friendly products. The key aim of the VOC legislation is to limit ozone formation (smog) (smog). Governments are taking strict actions for the standardization of plastic products that transmit lower or no VOC to the environment.



How the COVID-19 will impact the global automotive plastics market?

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the globally developed automobile industry quickly and severely. The signs include the disappearance of Chinese merchandise exports, large-scale interruptions of production throughout Europe, and the shutdown of manufacturing plants in the US. This puts extreme pressure on an industry that is already dealing with a downshift in global demand, which is expected to result in intensified competition for mergers and acquisitions.



Automotive Plastics Market: By Material Type

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyurethanes (PUR)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polycarbonates (PC)

• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Other Materials



Automotive Plastics Market: By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Plastics Market: Application

• Interior Trim

• Seating

• Dashboard

• Bumpers

• Upholstery

• Electrical Components

• Fuel Systems

• Other Applications



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



• North America Automotive Plastics Market Outlook

– U.S. Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Canada Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Mexico Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Europe Automotive Plastics Market Outlook

– Germany Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– UK Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– France Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Spain Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Italy Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Poland Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Belgium Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Netherlands Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Europe Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Asia Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Outlook

– China Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Japan Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– India Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– South Korea Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Thailand Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Indonesia Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of APAC Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Rest of World Automotive Plastics Market Outlook

– South America Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Africa Automotive Plastics Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



