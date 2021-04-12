The Worldwide Email Encryption Industry is Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2020

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (End-To-End, Gateway, Hybrid, and Client Plugins), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITeS, and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global email encryption market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the market include rise in BEC scams and spear phishing, growing number of email users globally, high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and a mandate to comply with data protection directives.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the email encryption platform in an organization. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Email encryption can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. These services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Email encryption services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services. Email encryption vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end-users in easy planning and deployment of email encryption platforms.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Cloud-based email encryption solutions provide scalability, efficiency, and 24/7 services to organizations. SaaS-based services offer a centralized service delivery model; hence, it is becoming more popular. The adoption rate of cloud-based email encryption is expected to be on the rise due to benefits, such as ease of use, and reduced installation and maintenance costs. The cloud deployment mode is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the email encryption market. With the onset of COVID-19, the use of cloud services is gaining traction. Businesses are proactively deploying cloud-based email encryption solutions to protect end-users from zero-day threats and potential malware remotely. There are numerous key vendors that offer cloud-based email encryption services to their clients such as Trustifi, Virtru, Broadcom, Barracuda Networks, Forcepoint, Micro Focus, Proofpoint, and many more.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global email encryption market during the forecast period. The email encryption market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are increasingly investing in email encryption projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as ANZ, China, Japan, Singapore, and the rest of APAC countries. With the proliferation of IoT in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing email encryption technologies. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community and drive the email encryption market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Email Encryption Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Service

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode

4.5 Market, by Organization Size

4.6 Email Encryption Market, by Vertical

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Surge in Bec Scams and Spear-Phishing Attacks

5.1.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances

5.1.1.3 Increasing Number of Email Users Globally

5.1.1.4 High Cost Accrued Due to Email Attacks and Breaches

5.1.1.5 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Email Encryption Solutions

5.1.2.2 Use of Free, Open-Source, and Pirated Email Encryption Software

5.1.2.3 Frequent Changes in Government Policies for Data Protection Across Different Regions

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Shift from Traditional Email Encryption Tools to Advanced Email Encryption Solutions

5.1.3.2 High Demand for Cloud-Based Email Encryption Services

5.1.3.3 Increase in Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Email Encryption Among Enterprises

5.1.4.2 Requirement of Key Management and Verification Solutions for Encrypting Keys

5.2 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.2.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Encryption Ecosystem

5.5 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model, 2019-2020

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.6.2 Big Data Analytics

5.6.3 Cloud

5.6.4 Other Technologies

5.7 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Email Encryption Patents

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Implications

5.11 Encryption Algorithms

5.12 Use Cases

5.13 Best Practices in the Market

6 Email Encryption Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 End-To-End Email Encryption

6.2.1 Rise in Cyber Schemes to Urge Enterprises to Use End-To-End Email Encryption Solutions

6.2.2 End-To-End Email Encryption: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Gateway Email Encryption

6.3.1 Need to Prevent Cyberattacks or Fraudulent Content and the Presence of Prominent Vendors to Boost the Demand for Gateway Email Encryption

6.3.2 Gateway Email Encryption: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Boundary Email Encryption

6.4.1 Need for a Fully Secure Private Email Network to Preserve Confidential Email Communication to Accelerate the Adoption of Boundary Email Encryption Solutions

6.4.2 Boundary Email Encryption: COVID-19 Impact

6.5 Hybrid Email Encryption

6.5.1 Need for a Secure Email Message Delivery Across Hybrid It Environments to Boost the Adoption of Hybrid Email Encryption Solutions

6.5.2 Hybrid Email Encryption: COVID-19 Impact

6.6 Client Plugins

6.6.1 Need for Secure Email Communication and Compliance to Regulations to Increase the Demand for Client Plugins

6.6.2 Client Plugins: COVID-19 Impact

7 Email Encryption Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Need to Secure Highly Sensitive Data and the Presence of Eminent Email Encryption Solution Vendors to Accelerate the Adoption of Email Encryption Solutions

7.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Provision of Training and Support Services to Fuel the Demand for Email Encryption Services

7.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7.3.3 Training and Education

7.3.4 Support and Maintenance

8 Email Encryption Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud Benefits to Surge the Demand for Cloud-Based Email Encryption Solutions

8.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises' Need to Protect and Control Highly Sensitive Data from Email Threats to Propel the Demand for On-Premises Email Encryption Solutions

8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Email Encryption Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 to Prevent Huge Financial Losses Caused by Sophisticated Cyberattacks to Accelerate the Demand for Email Encryption Solutions Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Businesses or Critical Industries Holding a Large Volume of Personally Identifiable Information or Confidential Data to Adopt Email Encryption Solutions at a Rapid Rate

9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Email Encryption Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Need to Protect Highly Sensitive Financial Information and the Enforcement of Regulatory Standards to Ramp Up the Adoption of Email Encryption

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Rising Phishing and Email Attacks on Government and Defense Bodies to Boost the Adoption of Email Encryption in the Vertical

10.3.2 Government and Defense: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled-Services

10.4.1 High Technological Advancements to Propel the Demand for Email Encryption in the IT and ITEs Vertical

10.4.2 Information Technology and ITEs: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Telecommunications

10.5.1 High Rate of Email-Borne Attacks and Digital Transformation to Accelerate the Demand for Email Encryption Solutions in the Telecommunications Vertical

10.5.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.6.1 Regulatory Standards and the Convergence of It on Energy and Utilities' Systems to Maximize the Demand for Email Encryption Solutions

10.6.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Loss of Sensitive Data and the Need to Maintain Seamless Manufacturing Processes to Amplify the Demand for Email Encryption Solutions

10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Retail and Ecommerce

10.8.1 Huge Monetary Transactions Made Via Visa, Mastercard, and Other Payment Processing Networks to Drive the Adoption of Email Encryption

10.8.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Healthcare

10.9.1 High Rate of Phishing, Ransomware, and Malware Campaigns and Government Regulations to Boost the Demand for Email Encryption Among Healthcare Entities

10.9.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.10 Other Verticals

11 Email Encryption Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Email Encryption Vendors

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Historic Revenue Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participants

12.6.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Email Encryption Players

12.6.6 Market Share/Rank Analysis of Email Encryption Players

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Micro FocUS

13.2.2 Broadcom

13.2.3 Cisco

13.2.4 Trend Micro

13.2.5 Sophos

13.2.6 Proofpoint

13.2.7 Mimecast

13.2.8 Bae Systems

13.2.9 Zix

13.2.10 Egress Software

13.2.11 Entrust Datacard

13.2.12 Protonmail

13.2.13 Trustifi

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Barracuda Networks

13.3.2 Intermedia

13.3.3 Clearswift

13.3.4 Echoworx

13.3.5 Neocertified

13.3.6 Deltagon

13.3.7 Deliveryslip

13.3.8 Lux Scientiae (Lux Sci)

13.3.9 Hornetsecurity

13.3.10 Datamotion

13.3.11 Virtru

13.3.12 Smarsh

13.3.13 Retarus

13.3.14 Cryptzone

13.3.15 Secureage Technology

13.3.16 Paubox

13.3.17 Sendinc

13.3.18 Frama

14 Adjacent Market

14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Email Encryption Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

14.4 Encryption Software Market

14.4.1 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Vertical

14.5 Messaging Security Market

14.5.1 Adjacent Market: Messaging Security Market, by Solution

14.5.2 Adjacent Market: Messaging Security Market, by Vertical

14.6 Quantum Cryptography Market

14.6.1 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Vertical

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

