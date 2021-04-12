Rosa J. Gutierrez, talented corporate and nonprofit leader, joins Reading Partners as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

Oakland, CA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosa J. Gutierrez is a versatile leader with deep expertise in financial management and operations across a range of industries. In her new role as Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Rosa will provide strategic leadership across all business and finance functions at Reading Partners, including the management of its financial and capital resources.

"On behalf of the executive team and the national board, I am thrilled to welcome Rosa as a core member of the Reading Partners executive team,” said CEO, Adeola Whitney. “Rosa's past experience in finance and operations leadership roles in both the corporate and nonprofit space gives me full confidence that she will add immediate and long-term value to the critical work Reading Partners is doing to support students and communities through the power of literacy."

Prior to joining Reading Partners, Rosa led the finance, IT, logistics, and asset protection areas for Merlin Entertainments at LEGOLAND New York Resort. Before that, she served as Interim CEO of a New York City-based non-profit named Puerto Rican Family Institute, and she was VP of Finance, Planning and Analysis for Fortune 500 insurance company, AIG.

“I firmly believe the potential of today’s youth is boundless,” remarked Rosa J. Gutierrez. “I’m excited to join the Reading Partners leadership team because helping our most vulnerable children develop a passion for reading not only helps improve equity in access to education, it builds a deep and diverse talent pool that will evolve into tomorrow’s leaders.”

A longstanding community leader and champion for people in underserved communities, Rosa sits on the Board of Directors of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, where she serves as Treasurer and has helped usher in a new era for this iconic New York institution. She is also a Board Member of Cornerstone Family Healthcare and a member of its Finance Committee.

To speak with Rosa J. Gutierrez about this new executive role at Reading Partners, please contact Michael Todd at michael.todd@readingpartners.org.

About Reading Partners

For over 20 years, Reading Partners has empowered students to succeed in reading and in life by engaging community volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. Since its founding, the national nonprofit organization has mobilized nearly 70,000 community volunteers to provide proven, individualized literacy tutoring to more than 65,000 elementary school students in nearly 450 under-resourced schools across ten states and the District of Columbia. In the 2020-21 school year, in addition to offering its traditional in-person one-on-one literacy tutoring where it is safe to do so, Reading Partners is offering a range of innovations including a new online tutoring program: Reading Partners Connects. Visit readingpartners.org to learn more about our program impact, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

