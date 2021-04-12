New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058459/?utm_source=GNW

Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology continues to evolve as a widely successful drug targeting technology for the treatment of cancer. Advances in targeting antibodies, potent payloads and drug-linker technologies that facilitate improved ADC stability, potency and targeting efficiency led to the development of ten commercially viable ADCs. Shouldn’t you be part of this innovative market?



• Use of known or approved antibodies and cytotoxins in ADCs means potentially streamlined reviews and briefer development cycles.

• Technological advances, including stable linker technologies, have provided the impetus to develop more targeted and efficacious ADCs.

• Development of more stable linkers and potent cytotoxins are likely to ensure that the next generation ADCs have an improved safety/efficacy profile.

• Increasing incidence of cancer is also contributing to the development of ADCs.



Is Complexity of ADCs hindering its Growth?

Manufacturing an ADC is a complex process. It requires a small molecule, an antibody, chemical linking chemistry and different amino acid conjugation. Antibody drug conjugates exhibit a more complex and heterogeneous structure than the parent monoclonal antibody. This complexity and heterogeneity present a significant challenge for generic manufacturers to copy the ADCs; thus, the complexity of ADCs preserves companies’ investment longer.



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Technology

Cleavable Linkers

Non-Cleavable Linkers

Other Technology

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Payload Type

MMAE

DM4

Camptothecin

DM1

MMAF

Other Payload Type



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Target Antigen

CD30

HER2

CD22

CD33



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Drug Type

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Other Drugs



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Tumor

Other Application



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Linker Type

VC

VA

SMCC

Hydrazone

Other Linker Type



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:



• North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

o U.S. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Canada Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

o Germany Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o France Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o United Kingdom Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Italy Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Russia Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Asia Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

o China Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Japan Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o India Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Australia Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o South Korea Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Latin America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Brazil Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Mexico Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Rest of Latin America Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Middle East and Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

o Saudi Arabia Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o South Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o UAE Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

o Rest of Middle East and Africa



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Genentech Biotechnology

ImmunoGen Biotechnology

Immunomedics Inc

Lonza Group AG (Lonza)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Roche Holding AG (Roche)

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Merck KGaA



