Anaesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Report 2020-2030

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis on the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unbelievable impact on the global economic system and on human beings’ daily lives. The impact on the healthcare sector has also been adversely affected and a huge burden is being created on healthcare sectors across the globe that are already pinched.



People with respiratory diseases are at higher risk because the coronavirus significantly affects or damages the respiratory system and reduces the body’s oxygen demand. Because of this, with the fastest growth rate, the respiratory device industry gained importance and grew. The demand for respiratory devices has also increased with the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the worldwide demand for the supply of many different medical devices, especially ventilators and other devices for vital signs. As such, some devices may need to be repurposed to treat seriously ill patients in certain scenarios. For instance, transport ventilators and anaesthetic devices may need to be configured to provide patients with longer-term ventilation.



Which Factors are Fueling Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry Growth?

• Rise in geriatric population

• Rising awareness for respiratory diseases

• Innovations in anesthesia and respiratory devices



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

• Unfavorable reimbursement policies

• Lack of patient adherence in respiratory diseases

• Stringent regulations



What are Market Opportunities?

• Investment for respiratory diseases

• Increased ventilator production

• Surge in demand for respiratory devices for home care settings

• Rise in number of surgeries that requires anesthesia



Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America markets are studied as the major markets under Latin America region. A multitude of developing countries make up Latin America. Nearly 600 million people are undergoing demographic shifts, in which rapid population growth is combined with a gradual ageing of the people. For general and respiratory health, this part of the globe presents great challenges. There are substantial or even higher rates of chronic respiratory illnesses or exposure to risk in most countries.



Respiratory devices segment dominated the Latin America anesthesia and respiratory devices market by product type and is projected to witness CAGR of 6.7% during the first half of the forecast period i.e. 2020 to 2025. The analyst anticipates that Anesthesia devices segment will witness fastest growth rate of 7.8%during the forecast period i.e. 2020 to 2030.



Global anesthesia and respiratory devices market 2020-2030 is segmented on the basis of product and geography.



Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: By Product Type



• Anesthesia Devices



– Anesthesia Machines:

– Anesthesia Delivery Machines

– Anesthesia Ventilators

– Anesthesia Monitors



– Anesthesia Disposables:

– Anesthesia Masks

– Anesthesia Accessories



• Respiratory Devices



– Equipment:

– Humidifiers

– Nebulizers

– Oxygen Concentrators

– Positive Airway Pressure Devices

– Reusable Resuscitators

– Ventilators

– Respiratory Inhalers



– Respiratory Disposables:

– Disposable Oxygen Masks

– Resuscitators

– Tracheostomy Tubes

– Nasal Cannula



– Respiratory Measurement Devices:

– Pulse Oximeters

– Capnographs

– Spirometers

– Peak Flow Meters



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact on Production of Critical Care Products

The companies are ramping up the production of vital health technology products such as hospital ventilators in response to COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, Philips announced to increase the production of hospital ventilators for the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is also mobilizing its supplier network to increase production in this extraordinary circumstance. Likewise, in April 2020, Medtronic ramped up the production of ventilators amid COVID-19 pandemic. The company had plans to manufacture 25,000 ventilators across all platforms in six months period.



Respiratory devices segment accounts for the major share of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2019 while anesthesia devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing marking during the forecast period.



There will be growth in both established and in developing markets. The U.S. would continue dominating the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market while India is poised to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030.



The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is relatively concentrated with top ten players accounting for 57% share of the total market in 2019. Some of the company's profiled in this report include:

– ResMed Inc.

– Medtronic plc

– Vyaire Medical Inc.

– Masimo Corporation

– Invacare Corporation

– Hamilton Medical AG

– Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Omron Healthcare, Inc.

– Smiths Medical

– Royal Philips

– General Electric Company



