Outlook on the Medical Writing Global Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Medical Writing Market is estimated to be USD 3.36 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.95 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as growth in medical sciences have compelled a need for articulating clear, concise information on complex topics in the pharmaceutical and related life sciences sector. This is prominently driving the growth of the medical writing market. Moreover, with the rising expiries of patents and additional clinical trial processes, there is a constant need of drafting regulatory documents. This has led to a demand in medical writing. Further, the growing partnerships and collaborations in this domain are likely to support the market growth.



However, the shortage of skilled medical writers along with less cognizance given to the medical writer for their respective contribution is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as regulatory writing, scientific writing, clinical writing, and others. Amongst all, the regulatory writing is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as medical journalism, medical education, and medico marketing writing. Amongst all, the medical journalism segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End User, the market is classified as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Amongst the two, the contract research organizations CROs are estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Cactus Communications has launched R (researcher.life) which is an integrated ecosystem of tools for academic researchers. The tools shall help the researchers to conduct literature search faster and more intelligently - 4th June 2020

2. Covance Drug development business has launched a laboratory solution within the Functional Service provider (FSP) Offering to enhance its capabilities in the areas of clinical operations, statistical programming, medical writing, and pharmacovigilance services - 9th September 2019



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are PAREXEL International Corporation, Trilogy Writing & Consultancy GmBH, Freyr Solutions, and CACTUS Communications.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



