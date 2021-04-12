New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058450/?utm_source=GNW



Over the past two decades, rate of passenger travelling through air routes has increased the number of flights by two folds at the at the busiest international airports across the globe. However, the number of taxiways and runways has not kept up with this remarkable increase. In near future, majority of the airports are expected to reach their capacity limit which in turn will results in longer blockage times of car parks and terminals, delays, unnecessary environmental impact, unnecessary fuel consumption, reduced economy due to worsening fleet rotation, etc.



The passenger rate is expected to increase by 5% to 7% during the forecast period. This will increase the need for new airports and runways and enhancement of various processes both in the ground and the air. In addition, by optimizing control procedures such as the disentanglement and more even distribution of air traffic, the airport authorities and operators can tackle the rising volume of ground traffic for short-term without expanding the airport infrastructure. Further, this objective can be met implementing an advanced taxiing guidance system that can comply with the existing international standards.



These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the past 12 months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act. What does the future hold for the Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) market?



This new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.

In this new, 580+ pages report, you will receive 400+ tables and charts as well as independent, impartial, and objective analysis. This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.



By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market from 2021 to 2031.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different offering, application, and investment.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 4 regions –North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and individual countries – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest agreements and A-SMGCS product developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Who should read this report?

• Senior Executives

• Business Development Managers

• Marketing Directors

• Consultants

• Chief Executive Officers



Governments, agencies & organizations actively working or interested in the Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) industry will also find significant value in our research.



Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what’s possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market, this report provides measured forecasts for submarkets covering the period 2021 to 2031.



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Offering, 2021-2031

• Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Hardware Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Software Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Maintenance Support Service Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Investment, 2021-2031

• Greenfield Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Brownfield Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Application, 2021-2031

• Surveillance Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Planning & Routing Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Monitoring & Alerting Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Guidance Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Sector, 2021-2031

• Commercial Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Defense Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Level, 2021-2031

• Level 1 Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Level 2 Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Level 3 Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Level 4 Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Region, 2021-2031

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Middle East Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Latin America Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Africa Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Country, 2021-2031

• US Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Canada Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Mexico Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• UK Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• France Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Russia Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Norway Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Turkey Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• China Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Japan Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• India Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Vietnam Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Thailand Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Oman Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Saudi Arabia Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• UAE Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Brazil Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Argentina Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031

• Africa Submarket Forecast, 2021-2031



Top Companies Profiled in the report

• Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A.

• ADB Safegate

• ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH

• Indra Sistemas

• Searidge Technologies

• Honeywell International

• Thales Group

• Altys Technologies

• SaaB AB

• TERMA Ltd.



What makes this report unique?

Our reports have a unique blend of primary and secondary sources providing informed analysis. This methodology allows insight into the key drivers and restraints behind market dynamics and competitive developments, as well as identifying the technological issues. The report therefore presents an ideal balance of qualitative analysis combined with extensive quantitative data including global, submarket and national Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) markets forecasts from 2021-2031 – all of which identify strategic business opportunities.



Report Highlight

This report provides COVID-19 recovery analysis for global and country level Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market for each segment and sub-segment

• V-Shaped Recovery Analysis

• W-Shaped Recovery Analysis

• U-Shaped Recovery Analysis

• L-Shaped Recovery Analysis



How the Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report 2021-2031 report can benefit you?

This report is for anyone requiring analysis of the global Advanced Surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market. You will discover market forecasts, technological trends, predictions and expert opinion providing you with independent analysis derived from our extensive primary and secondary research. Only by purchasing this report will you receive this critical business intelligence revealing where revenue growth is likely and where the lucrative potential market prospects are.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________