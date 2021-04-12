Alliance Trust PC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 9 April 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1037.5p

- including income, 1040.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1025.7p

- including income, 1028.7p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

