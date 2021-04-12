GTEC Repays $6 Million Loan and Eliminates All Debt

Kelowna, BC, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has repaid its two Senior Secured Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) with NFS Leasing Canada Ltd. (“NFS”) in full.



The Notes, which carried an aggregate principal balance of approximately $6 million, were fully repaid on April 9, 2021. The complete elimination of the Company’s debt, including the repayment of the Invictus Promissory Note (as announced on March 1, 2021), will deliver over $1 million in interest savings over the next 12-months.



The Company is now free of all debt liabilities, with all security interests removed and the Company’s assets fully unencumbered. Accordingly, the Company now has a strong working capital position and balance sheet, with a current cash balance of approximately $19 million.



“We would like to thank the team at NFS for supporting our vision as we navigated through a key phase of the growth of our emerging business,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO at GTEC. “We are extremely pleased to become one of the few debt free Companies within the sector, as we continue on our mission to become a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products in North America and globally.”



The Company would like to reiterate its dedication to operate in a fiscally disciplined manner while building long-term shareholder value. The Company will continue evaluating opportunities to reduce operational expenses, while striving to increase its revenue and gross margins.





About GTEC Cannabis Co

GTEC Cannabis Co. cultivates, markets, and distributes handcrafted, high quality cannabis products. The Company has three fully licensed and operational facilities and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.



GTEC’s premium quality recreational cannabis brands includes; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, which are crafted from unique cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various licensed partners.



GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSXV (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company’s headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.



