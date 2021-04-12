Aton Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) ("Aton" or the "Corporation") announces that it has agreed to settle a total of CAD$116,348.49 in debt (the “Debt”) to directors and employees in exchange for 484,785 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.24 per Share (the “Shares for Debt”).



Bill Koutsouras, Aton’s Interim CEO & Chairman of the Board stated, “I would like to thank the directors and employees who have opted to receive amounts payable to them in Shares. This is a show of confidence in Aton as we continue to move forward aggressively with plans to recommence drilling on our projects”.

The Shares for Debt transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period. No new control person will be created as a result of the Shares for Debt transactions.