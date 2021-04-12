LIZHI App Hosts 2021 LIZHI Voice Festival, with Various Artists Participating

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it successfully held its 2021 LIZHI Voice Festival (“Voice Festival” or “Festival”) on April 10th. The Festival is a voice carnival event created by the Company, and has been successfully held for two sessions since 2018. The 2021 Festival was held online and gathered various celebrities, top content creators of the LIZHI App and their fans. It leveraged an immersive online concert and innovative voice interaction experiences to cement the brand of “Voice Festival” while simultaneously becoming closer to the new-generation user group.



This year’s Festival invited multiple celebrities and artists to interact with fans, including Yan Yu, a member of popular idol group THE9, Xikan Li, the leader of idol group S.K.Y., singer Amber J. Liu, famous host Da Zuo and experienced voice actor and director Ketsu. During the Festival, these celebrities and artists also helped award the content creators who won in the 2020 annual competition of the LIZHI App. Among the selected content creators, Dakai Talk won “the best individual podcast award of 2020” and Beijing Bro. Talk Show Radio won “the honorary podcast award of 2020”. In addition, after the Festival, LIZHI will coordinate with some of the celebrities and artists who joined the Festival to unveil customized podcasts in which they will share their daily lives with fans.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We are very pleased to have successfully hosted the LIZHI Voice Festival. As a highly active online audio community, LIZHI App has been dedicated to allowing everyone to showcase vocal talent, creating a unique community ecosystem. Our distinctive format of an immersive online interactive concert enabled our young user base to communicate and interact with their favorite idols and artists in the livestreaming room, and get closer to them through diversified interactive functions. In addition, awarding the top content creators of 2020 is another essential part of the Festival, as content creators are the cornerstone of LIZHI’s immersive UGC content library. Through this award ceremony, we aimed to help the content creators amplify their influence to gain attention from a larger audience group while further generating more income. In the future, we will remain focused on optimizing and upgrading the social interaction functions in our community while cooperating with more celebrities and artists for new content offerings. We believe the effort will engage more younger generation users on our platform to obtain extensive audio content offerings and interact with each other.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI’s audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users’ evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company’s flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

