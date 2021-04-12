New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058448/?utm_source=GNW



3D concrete printing plays an integral part in the construction industry. It is a form of additive manufacturing which used to fabricate construction components in entirely new shapes, which was not possible with the traditional concrete formwork earlier. The demand for 3D concrete printing is growing significantly due to technological advancement in the construction sector.



The global 3D concrete printing market is estimated at US$ xx million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2021-2026. in 2020, the global 3D concrete printing market was dominated by the ready-mix concrete type which held xx% of the overall market.



The market-leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist 3D concrete printing manufacturers, particularly those that offer customized 3D concrete printing products & services.



Report Scope:



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing market.



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by type:

– Ready-Mix

– Shotcrete

– Precast

– High-Density

– Light-Weight

– Limecrete

– Stamped Concrete



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Technique:

– Extrusion Based

– Powder Based

– Others



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Product Type:

– Walls

– Roofs

– Floors

– Staircase

– Paving Slabs

– Panels & Lintels



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by End-use Industry:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Infrastructural

– Architectural



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the leading national markets:

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Spain

– The Netherlands

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Africa

– Brazil

– Argentina

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA



Profiles of the leading 3D Concrete Printing manufacturing organizations:

• Apis Cor

• Balfour Beatty Plc

• BetAbram (Interelab)

• CyBe Construction BV

• Foster + Partners Limited

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Kier Group Plc

• Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC

• Sika AG

• XtreeE SAS

• Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)



The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• Overview of the company’s 3D concrete printing products & services

• Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue of the companies

• Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations



Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• Who are the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers?

• What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers?

• How have the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

