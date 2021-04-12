Insights on the $468.6 Billion Rail Transport Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Transport Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rail transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global rail transport market reached a value of nearly $468.6 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $468.6 billion in 2020 to $ 658.4 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $ 845.7 billion in 2030.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the rail transport market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global rail transport market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



This report describes and explains the global rail transport market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in e-commerce, change in taxation rules, and rise in mining activity. The market was restrained by political uncertainties and change in customer preference. Going forward high-speed trains, technological advances, and emphasis on cutting carbon emission will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the rail transport market in the future include shortage of drivers and operators, stringent government regulations, growing ease and popularity of ride hailing apps and increased car rental opportunities.



The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the rail transport as governments globally imposed lockdowns and suspended domestic and international transportation services to contain the virus. The number of rail passengers during the pandemic has decreased significantly as the individuals were restricted to travel to avoid the spread of COVID-19. For instance, there has been a decrease in ridership in Sweden with 60% in Stockholm and 40% in Vastra Gotaland.



The top opportunities in the rail transport market segmented by type will arise in the rail freight segment, which will gain $103.6 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by distance will arise in the long-distance segment, which will gain $148.9 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The rail transport market size will gain the most in the USA at $24.2 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the rail transport market include adopting head on generation (HOG) technology should to reduce their carbon footprints, increase profitability of operations, and reduce operating costs and other fuel related expenses, harness digitalization to improve passengers experience and reduce costs, invest in connected mobility to enable drivers and their passengers to experience a much smoother trip and exploit obstacle detection assistance system to enhance passenger's safety and to reduce accidents.



