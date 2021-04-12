Donna Karan, Colleen Saidman Yee, and Rodney Yee Partner to Form UZIT, a New Integrative Therapy Company

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders of the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy program, Donna Karan, Colleen Saidman Yee, and Rodney Yee, today announced their partnership to form UZIT, a new integrative therapy company that will expand the reach of the transformative program for healthcare professionals. As a promise kept to Karan’s late husband, the program was launched in 2005, helping to foster the integrated application of Eastern self-care techniques within the Western medical community.



UZIT has been established as a next-generation integrative therapy company that will focus on connecting UZIT-certified integrative therapists with corporates, government, and non-profit organizations as well as schools for wellness programs, staff training, and other health-oriented initiatives. There will also be an additional focus on delivering training and services online to increase accessibility and help certify more UZIT integrative therapists who can offer enhanced self-care to more companies, individuals, and geographies.



Integrative therapists are trained across five healing modalities: yoga therapy, Reiki, essential oils, contemplative care and nutrition. Today, there are nearly 1,000 UZIT-certified integrative therapists. Leading hospitals such as UCLA Health, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Beth Israel (dba Mount Sinai Health System) have trained staff in the program’s holistic and integrative therapies. Other hospitals have also hired UZIT, so that staff members can receive offerings.



“The topic of healthcare is very personal to me. Supporting my husband during his battle with cancer was an experience that changed my life. It is the inspiration behind UZIT and my commitment to bringing care back to healthcare,” said Donna Karan, co-founder of UZIT.



For the first time, a new online platform – designed to remove geographic barriers – will remotely connect trained integrative therapists with hospital and health systems. To help confront the growing demand for integrative therapies outside of the medical community, UZIT will also focus on organizations from other industries to support employees’ physical and mental wellbeing.



“UZIT is for everyone including caregivers, patients, veterans, students and yourself. I personally realized how powerful the modalities of UZIT were when my mom was passing. Instead of feeling helpless, I placed my hands on her head, gave her Reiki, put frankincense oil on her pillow, and held her head while talking her through a body awareness meditation. While caring for her in this vulnerable moment, I was also able to thank her and her body for the life that she gave so freely to her seven children. For that, I am eternally grateful,” said Colleen Saidman Yee, co-founder of UZIT.



Additionally, Helen Aboah has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed company. In this role, Aboah will oversee the program and its growing adoption through direct relationships with corporates, healthcare systems, organizations, and schools. Aboah is also currently CEO of Urban Zen, a design vision and philosophy company created by Donna Karan that defines the space where creativity, culture, and collaboration converge with retail, technology, wellness/healthcare, and social impact. Aboah has also held executive-level roles at the global luxury brand LVMH/Donna Karan International and Alexander Wang.



“Having led Urban Zen since 2019, I know firsthand the power the program has in transforming self-care and client care through individualized and integrative healing modalities. I am thrilled to now lead UZIT and increase our impact by extending the program to more therapists, more clients across the health, educational and corporate spectrum, and ultimately more end users. The expansion of our strategy coupled with a focus on developing our digital offering should position us for strong growth and an ability to positively alter the healthcare and self-care paradigm,” said Aboah.



Corporate strategy and operations professional Andrew Pyo will serve as UZIT’s Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Pyo will partner with Aboah to drive business development and oversee the digitization of the program.



“UZIT is for the benefit of all. Self-care is necessary for us to be our best selves in the world. UZIT combines the appropriate meditations and breath exercises with the most effective restorative yoga poses to aid in optimum relaxation for health and ease. When these practices are interlaced with Reiki and the right essential oils, the outcome is magical. Now is the time for us to teach and spread this invaluable work to everyone,” said Rodney Yee, co-founder of UZIT.



About UZIT, LLC.

UZIT is the leading integrative therapy training program for health care professionals. Initially brought to life by its founding partners Donna Karan, Colleen Saidman Yee and Rodney Yee, UZIT is an LLC that health systems and hospitals including UCLA Health, Motion Picture & Television Fund Hospital, Northwell Health, and NYU Langone Health utilize to train their staff in holistic and integrative therapies to address individual patient needs and encourage positive outcomes. UZIT has trained over 900 integrative therapists to employ five healing modalities: yoga therapy, Reiki, essential oils, contemplative care, and nutrition to address the mind and spirit of patients. From minimizing pain and releasing anxiety to promoting relaxation, UZIT’s integrative therapy program is uniquely designed to treat the classic symptoms of illness, pain, anxiety, nausea, insomnia, constipation, and exhaustion. For more information on UZIT, please visit UZIT.ORG.



