omniQ contracted to deploy AI-Based Q Shield™ for Security and Access Control to Communities and Home Owner Associations in Florida and the Caribbean

There are more than 351,000 HOAs in the United States including more than 30,000 gated communities, with the vast majority of those in California and Florida.

First sites to be deployed during the second quarter.

omniQ partners with local integrator and reseller Q-Wire Technologies Inc

Q-Wire Technologies is a leading solution provider of security solutions for Home Owner Associations, airports, hotels, refineries, municipalities/law enforcement and other critical assets

The formed partnership offers Video Surveillance, Access Control and Physical Security Solutions throughout Florida and the Caribbean



SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to Safe City, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Supply Chain Automation markets, today announced initial orders to provide Security and Access Control Solutions into the Florida market. ™

Through a newly established partnership, omniQ and Q-Wire Technologies Inc will provide omniQ’s Q Shield™ as part of Q-Wire Technologies integrated systems to HOAs with Gated & Ungated Communities, hotels, airports, municipalities and other verticals where asset protection and crowd control are critical.

“As suppliers to governments for homeland security for terror and crime prevention, we are excited to partner with Q-Wire in order to approach huge commercial markets with our unique patented solutions. Our system, Q Shield™, is uniquely designed to serve the HOA, Gated and Ungated communities with its machine vision platform, in support of Q-Wire’s services and operations throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The Florida and the Caribbean market is a strategic objective to omniQ and such partnership is an important step in achieving Q Shield’s™ success in it,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.

“As we continue the deployment of surveillance and security solutions throughout our market footprints, we are delighted to be able to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for surveillance and remote access control management from omniQ,” said Cisar Lacroes owner and CEO of Q-Wire Technologies “With omniQ we have a synergistic partner and a wide range of solutions to complement our fixed and mobile deployment platforms".

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com .

About Q-Wire Technologies Inc.

Q-Wire is a surveillance system integrator and manufacturer of solar powered wireless surveillance products and solutions for a variety of customers globally.

Its customized solar wireless systems and MRCT(™) mobile platform have proven to support physical surveillance, remote monitoring and access control solutions to customers like: HOAs, communities, construction companies, airports, resort/hotels, municipalities/law enforcement and refineries. With its expertise in alternative power and communication systems, Q-Wire is well positioned to deliver robust solutions where typical infrastructure is not available.

