Nabati Foods Cheeze Now Available on Mucho Burrito Menu

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati'' or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is proud to announce that its Nabati Cheeze product will be available at Mucho Burrito locations across Canada for a limited time starting today.



Mucho Burrito, Fresh Mexican Grill, is Canada’s largest chain of premium fast-casual Mexican restaurants. Mucho Burrito only serves food that is mucho real and mucho fresh, made by hand, right in front of customers’ eyes, using only the freshest ingredients, free of artificial flavours and preservatives. Mucho Burrito has over 140 locations across Canada.

“Nabati Foods is pleased to continue building on our momentum in the foodservice industry by partnering with another major Canadian company,” said Nabati CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “Mucho Burrito shares Nabati’s commitment to sustainable, and flexible menu options, and we are excited to work together to feed the growing consumer demand for plant-based food.”

Nabati’s plant-based cheeze product is growing quickly in popularity in the foodservice industry because it is made with simple ingredients that are not heavily processed, and it tastes and melts just like traditional dairy cheese.

Based in Edmonton, Nabati offers unique dairy, meat, and cheese alternatives. All its food products are non-GMO, kosher, free of common allergens and made without refined sugar, dairy, eggs, and gluten.

“Nabati Cheeze is a versatile product that can be incorporated into a wide variety of diets and many different types of recipes. We created our cheeze product because we believe that eating plant-based should not mean sacrificing taste and a great experience,” Yehya added. “This new partnership with Mucho Burrito follows our recent success partnering with COBS Bread, demonstrating the increasing popularity of Nabati Foods.”

About Nabati foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”) is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

