BSH Home Appliances Corporation and Plum Partner to Explore Next Generation Home Appliances

DANIA BEACH, Fla. and IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation, the manufacturer of home appliances known across North America for high quality and superior innovation, and Plum, the creator of the first fully-automated appliance transforming wine by the glass, announce they have entered into a strategic partnership to explore potential smart appliances for the kitchen.



“BSH has a long history of redefining the kitchen through innovation and a focus on consumer centricity, so we are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Plum to explore providing industry-leading technology, quality craftsmanship, and our combined vision of bringing the modern kitchen to life,” said Christofer von Nagel, CEO of BSH Home Appliances Corporation.

Plum created the first fully-automated system to preserve, chill and serve wine by the glass, along with a large portfolio of technology and intellectual property including industry-leading technology around preserving and dispensing liquids. Plum has also developed a suite of software for appliances including embedded software designed specifically for interactive appliance touchscreens with over-the-air update capability, remote diagnostics and resolution, and image recognition.

“Our goal at Plum has been to revolutionize the way people can enjoy wine to match the way they actually live,” said Michael Traub, CEO of Plum. “Teaming with an incredible partner such as BSH to introduce future innovations helps us do just that.”

About Plum:

Plum is transforming how consumers and hotel guests enjoy wine from the bottle to by-the-glass. Launched in 2017, the company was created with a single goal of changing the way wine is served to match the way people live. Plum was awarded the 2020 Best of KBIS Gold medal, DesignBites Biggest Bite, and Hotel Technology’s HTExpo TechPitch. Plum is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida, with offices in Palo Alto, California. For love of wine™. www.plum.wine.

About BSH:

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

Plum Media Contact:

Elizabeth Soares

PICO PR LLC

415-583-4433

Press@plum.wine

BSH Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com