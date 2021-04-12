Osisko Development Intersects 10.93 g/t Gold Over 12.0 Meters at Valley Zone Drilling on Cariboo Gold Project

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia.



This news release states the assay results from holes CM-20-086 to CM-20-099 drilled in the Valley Zone in 2020 (Figures 1 and 2). Highlights include 10.81 g/t Au over 6.8 meters including 100.50 g/t Au over 0.5 meter in hole CM-20-086 and 10.93 g/t Au over 12.0 meters in hole CM-20-089. The drilling hole CM-20-089 confirmed anomalous gold values within multiple modelled vein corridors as shown in Figure 3 and extended a vein corridor down dip an additional 35 meters. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1. A total of ten rigs are currently active on the property, four of which are at the Valley Zone deposit.

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “Drilling in the Valley Zone continues to confirm and expand the known vein corridors down dip and along strike. In light of recent highly positive drill results and the recent closing of the Flow Through financing, Osisko Development has expanded its 2021 Cariboo drill program to 200,000 meters and will actively bring further regional targets to drill stage.

Further highlights from drilling at Valley Zone are presented below.

Valley Zone Drilling Highlights:

CM-20-086: 10.81 g/t Au over 6.80 meters including 100.5 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

CM-20-089: 10.93 g/t Au over 12.0 meters including 97.8 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

CM-20-093: 4.28 g/t Au over 7.80 meters

CM-20-093: 43.40 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

CM-20-093: 23.50 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

CM-20-096: 13.35 g/t Au over 3.50 meters

CM-20-098: 6.23 g/t Au over 10.40 meters including 46.0 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

CM-20-099: 5.99 g/t Au over 4.85 meters including 23.0 g/t Au over 0.55 meter

CM-20-099: 4.19 g/t Au over 6.00 meters

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and individual veins within each corridor range in width from millimeter to several meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.



True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons



Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU G/T CM-20-086 204.80 205.30 0.50 4.61 247.15 247.70 0.55 3.67 248.80 249.30 0.50 8.62 254.20 261.00 6.80 10.81 INCLUDING 256.75 257.25 0.50 15.80 AND 260.50 261.00 0.50 100.50 314.75 315.25 0.50 3.61 CM-20-087 ABANDONED CM-20-088 NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS CM-20-089 87.25 87.75 0.50 9.17 173.00 174.00 1.00 5.34 222.50 223.00 0.50 7.59 270.35 270.85 0.50 18.70 270.85 271.50 0.65 8.99 304.50 316.50 12.00 10.93 INCLUDING 308.70 309.30 0.60 16.50 AND 310.25 310.75 0.50 28.60 AND 311.25 312.05 0.80 97.80 AND 314.90 315.40 0.50 9.17 336.00 340.50 4.50 4.26 INCLUDING 337.50 338.25 0.75 9.97 AND 338.25 339.00 0.75 10.30 CM-20-090 233.40 234.00 0.60 12.10 244.50 245.50 1.00 11.35 337.40 338.25 0.85 43.70 341.15 341.70 0.55 3.21 CM-20-091 36.10 37.10 1.00 4.03 156.90 159.50 2.60 4.35 INCLUDING 157.50 158.50 1.00 6.70 170.00 171.00 1.00 3.34 171.60 173.00 1.40 3.30 177.90 178.85 0.95 13.40 195.25 195.75 0.50 5.40 CM-20-092 90.60 91.25 0.65 6.46 CM-20-093 223.00 223.50 0.50 3.49 226.60 234.40 7.80 4.28 INCLUDING 226.60 227.20 0.60 18.50 AND 228.00 229.00 1.00 6.03 AND 231.00 232.00 1.00 5.16 AND 233.90 234.40 0.50 20.10 239.00 239.70 0.70 9.64 245.00 246.00 1.00 43.40 249.55 250.30 0.75 23.50 328.00 329.00 1.00 5.30 466.00 466.50 0.50 15.80 CM-20-094 103.05 103.95 0.90 4.61 156.25 157.00 0.75 3.49 157.50 158.00 0.50 3.94 165.00 166.00 1.00 18.55 180.70 181.40 0.70 6.23 251.00 251.50 0.50 3.44 CM-20-095 ABANDONED CM-20-096 77.50 79.00 1.50 4.18 96.00 96.50 0.50 5.10 335.00 336.00 1.00 11.05 354.50 358.00 3.50 13.35 INCLUDING 354.50 355.50 1.00 8.77 AND 355.50 356.10 0.60 31.70 AND 356.10 356.90 0.80 15.45 AND 357.50 358.00 0.50 12.80 368.50 370.70 2.20 5.07 INCLUDING 368.50 369.00 0.50 5.53 AND 370.20 370.70 0.50 12.85 388.30 389.50 1.20 5.75 400.40 400.90 0.50 13.15 CM-20-097 264.95 265.70 0.75 5.27 269.10 269.60 0.50 10.20 278.65 281.70 3.05 4.88 INCLUDING 278.65 279.15 0.50 15.85 AND 281.20 281.70 0.50 11.45 490.15 490.70 0.55 3.16 CM-20-098 80.10 90.50 10.40 6.23 INCLUDING 80.10 81.10 1.00 46.00 AND 90.00 90.50 0.50 21.70 92.40 93.00 0.60 5.64 103.50 104.30 0.80 64.00 153.50 154.90 1.40 4.19 210.05 212.05 2.00 6.04 INCLUDING 210.05 211.05 1.00 9.33 AND 211.55 212.05 0.50 5.33 221.00 221.50 0.50 3.70 255.50 256.90 1.40 4.29 258.40 259.60 1.20 7.48 436.55 437.05 0.50 5.85 CM-20-099 203.00 203.50 0.50 8.78 219.20 219.70 0.50 32.20 254.60 256.10 1.50 4.85 INCLUDING 254.60 255.10 0.50 4.48 AND 255.60 256.10 0.50 10.05 263.90 268.75 4.85 5.99 INCLUDING 263.90 264.45 0.55 23.00 AND 264.45 265.20 0.75 6.23 AND 266.15 266.70 0.55 10.45 AND 268.25 268.75 0.50 9.22 305.65 306.15 0.50 14.15 365.30 371.30 6.00 4.19 INCLUDING 365.30 366.00 0.70 9.73 AND 368.25 369.50 1.25 9.50 411.65 412.25 0.60 4.04 414.00 414.50 0.50 15.30

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) CM-20-086 595545 5883879 1228 -47 319 357 CM-20-087 595650 5884023 1239 -52 314 27 CM-20-088 595649 5884024 1239 -53 325 351 CM-20-089 595686 5883850 1269 -52 304 384 CM-20-090 595650 5884024 1239 -56 325 492 CM-20-091 595545 5883880 1228 -46 334 219 CM-20-092 595649 5884023 1238 -56 317 342 CM-20-093 595545 5883879 1228 -43 319 534 CM-20-094 595687 5883848 1269 -49 296 300 CM-20-095 595649 5884024 1238 -56 319 39 CM-20-096 595649 5884024 1238 -57 324 411 CM-20-097 595544 5883879 1228 -44 328 550 CM-20-098 595687 5883850 1268 -48 299 468 CM-20-099 595544 5883879 1229 -49 317 603

