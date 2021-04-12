RightHand Robotics Introduces Next-Generation RightPick™ 3 Item-handling Robot System at ProMatDX

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven autonomous picking solutions for order fulfillment, debuts the RightPick™ 3 item-handling robot system, the company’s newest generation of the award-winning RightPick product suite. The announcement is made in conjunction with this year’s virtual material handling automation showcase, ProMatDX.



The RightPick 3 system is the world’s first autonomous piece-picking solution designed from the ground up to be integrator-friendly with a modular, industrialized hardware design, well-defined software APIs and international compliance. The RightPick 3 system provides system integrators with industry-leading performance, reliability, and safety along with the flexibility and tools to jump start their offering of automated piece-picking with confidence and at scale.

RightPick 3 picks faster and handles an even broader range of items than before, with sophisticated features such as dense packing and damage-free item handling. RightPick 3 is powered by next-generation RightPick AI software that continuously understands, plans, executes, and learns. It is supported by fleet management software that provides performance dashboards and item management tools that empower warehouse site teams to optimize throughput.



“The RightPick 3 system achieves an unprecedented level of autonomy with flexibility to be integrated into a wide range of warehouse tasks reliably, despite the inherent variability of picking processes,” said Yaro Tenzer, co-founder and CEO at RightHand Robotics. “This is a significant milestone for integrators as they can offer their customers a robust automation solution with simple plug-and-play on the path towards lights-out order fulfillment at scale.”

Specific RightPick 3 system features and capabilities include: the RightPick processor module, a dual GPU industrial computing platform that processes data more than six-times faster, and is designed for use even at elevated warehouse temperatures; a new Safety Controls Unit for easy integration of common warehouse safety components; an integrated kiosk with the RightPick console, a simple user interface; and an updated Fleet Management System, featuring the RightPick Control Center for real-time, remote visibility and control. The overall solution is backed by RightCare™ service and support, with comprehensive programs designed for end customers and integrator partners to ensure 24/7 operations.

As the most complete offering in the industry, the RightPick 3 system provides turnkey accountability for picking performance with predictable throughput and field-proven reliability for e-commerce order fulfillment needs. To learn more, RightHand Robotics will be demonstrating the new technology at the company’s virtual booth at ProMatDX from April 12-16.

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RHR was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

