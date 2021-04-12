Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Financing

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 2,645,503 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (“Common Share”) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date (“Closing Date”) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.



The Company will have an option, prior to the closing date, to upsize the offering with the sale of an additional 25% of Units, accounting to aggregate proceeds of up to $625,000.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The Company may pay a commission in cash equal to 6% of the value of select proceeds raised under the Financing, specifically excluding any funds raised from insiders.

The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs once complete.

Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or around April 22, 2021, and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

