Employees are granted the share option rights

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

In accordance with the procedure established by legal acts and the Bank's internal documents, Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) has signed options contracts with the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, who are paid an annual variable remuneration (a part of which shall be paid in the Bank's shares). Options contracts are continuous, options execution date is the second Friday in April each year. Based on the employee's performance results, the Bank shall have the right to grant each year a certain number of shares to the employee for the financial year and confirm the proportional part (one third) of the number of shares granted during the previous years and still not transferred to the employee.

On 9 April 2021, as part of the annual variable remuneration for 2020, thirty five employees of the Bank Group were granted an option right to receive 2 272 571 shares of the Bank on 12 April 2024.

The Bank also confirmed proportional part (one third) of the number of shares granted for the employee’s performance in 2019 and 2018 to be received after execution of options: 830 437 shares on 14 April 2023 and 930 696 shares on 15 April 2022.

Additional information shall be provided by

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. +370 41 595653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt



