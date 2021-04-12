Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Worth $ 1162.81 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Isothermal Bags & Containers Market ” by Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyurethane (PU), and nylon among others), by Product (Bags and Containers), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemical, and Others), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market was valued at USD 742.91 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1162.81 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Overview

The rapid industrialization in developing & developed nations and increasing business amongst neighboring countries are chief factors impelling the growth of the global market. Additionally, the surging exports & imports amongst the countries, booming food and pharmaceutical industries around the world, and augmenting demand for secure & safe transportation of products are some other key factors likely to support the expansion of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, various befits presented by isothermal bags & containers like the potential to keep items fresh and preserving cold chain throughout transit is amplifying its demand from agriculture & beverage industries is another key aspect projected to support the development of the market to a certain extent.

Additionally, growing imports and exports the various countries, booming food and pharmaceutical industries throughout the world, and growing demand for safe and protected transportation of merchandise are a few other important factors anticipated to assist the growth of the market to a positive extent. Moreover, the rising need for safe transportation via effective packaging solutions can further fuel the demand. However, there are a number of factors that always leave a space for product damage during the transit, ultimately hampering the growth of the isothermal bags and containers market.



The major players in the market are Sonoco Products Company; Cryopak Europe; Pelican BioThermal; Cold & Co; ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Saeplast, AccsA’tech, Insulated Products Corporation, TKT GmbH, and Snyder Industries.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market On the basis of Material, Product, Application, and Geography.

Isothermal Bags & Containers Market by Material PVC PET Polypropylene Polystyrene Polyurethane Nylon



Isothermal Bags & Containers Market by Product Containers Bags



Isothermal Bags & Containers Market by Application Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Food Others



Isothermal Bags & Containers Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



