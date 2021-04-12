Genius Brands Greenlights Season Three of Hit Children’s Series “Rainbow Rangers,” Now Available Globally Across Multiple Streaming and Broadcast Platforms

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (Nasdaq:GNUS), announces today the greenlight of season three of its flagship animated preschool series, ​Rainbow Rangers, and a deal with NETFLIX to stream season one starting in July 2021 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The company also announced additional deals for the series, including Amazon Prime Video, New Zealand’s TVNZ, and Israel’s Noga.



The new media partners for Rainbow Rangers join an ever-expanding list of top media partners worldwide, including Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! in the U.S. and Canada, Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse (Canada), Televisa and BLIM TV (Mexico), Cartoonito (Italy), NineNetwork (Australia), CCTV and iQiyi (China), Nickelodeon and NOGGIN (Latin America) TV2 (Hungary), NOGA (Israel), Mini Mini (Poland), Canal Panda (Portugal), Discovery Kids (Middle East), Mediacorp (Singapore), Awesome TV (Malaysia), and Pikaboo (Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina). Season one of Rainbow Rangers premiered in October 2018 and season two in November 2019.

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands stated, “In under three years, we successfully launched and have dramatically increased the presence of Rainbow Rangers around the world, beginning with Nickelodeon here in the U.S., and we are now launching the premiere of new episodes to Kartoon Channel! in the U.S. The fact that the series has been sought by top tier broadcasters around the world, now including Netflix, underscores its huge appeal. As we rapidly grow our global audience and assign global licensing agents, we remain committed to accelerating the launch of related merchandise worldwide through big box retailers and online, which we believe will drive value for our shareholders. Season three stories will have a unique twist to it, which we believe will have a significant impact on consumer products worldwide, along with our new master toy licensee.”

Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders—protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. Hilary Cherniss and Sara Jane Sluke, who were key writers in Seasons 1 and 2, will become Head Writers of Season 3. Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani directs the series, and Genius Brands' Chairman & CEO and multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer.

