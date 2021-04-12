12 April 2021

PayPoint Plc

(“PayPoint” or the “Company”)

PayPoint completes the acquisition of RSM 2000

Significantly enhances digital payments capability and sector reach as part of continued step change in strategic delivery

Further to the announcement of 10 February 2021, PayPoint is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of RSM 2000 Ltd (“RSM 2000”), a leading digital payments business providing innovative solutions to a significant number of clients across diverse sectors, including charities, not-for-profit organisations and SMEs in the UK.

PayPoint is well-placed to take advantage of the trends that have accelerated over the past year due to Covid-19, including the continued shift from cash to digital payments, and the acquisition of RSM 2000 reinforces that position. The UK Direct Debit market continues to expand, with over 4.5 billion payments with an overall value of £1,327 billion made in 2019. Direct Debits are used by 90% of the UK population to pay some or all of their regular bills.

The acquisition will significantly enhance PayPoint’s existing MultiPay digital payments portfolio: bringing Direct Debit capability in-house, adding innovative mobile payment products and enabling reach into new sectors, such as charities, not-for-profit and events. Their innovative EventPay solution provides card terminal hire and connectivity for SMEs attending shows and fayres across the UK – an opportunity of over 30,000 events a year with over 10,000 visitors.

ABOUT PAYPOINT

For tens of thousands of businesses and their customers, we make life and payments more convenient.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers them to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 17,000 shops in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs. More broadly, we also provide card payments services to thousands of growing businesses across the hospitality, auto trade, clothing and household goods sectors. Our technology helps companies to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and modernise their operations.

For clients of all sizes, we also provide market-leading payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated omnichannel solution – MultiPay – is a one-stop shop for digital and other customer payments, via any channel and on any device.

Together, these solutions help millions of consumers to control their household finances, make essential payments and access services like cash withdrawals, eMoney and parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of more than 27,700 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

ABOUT RSM 2000

RSM 2000 are a payment service provider with a wide range of products, who are experienced enough to cope with complex organisations, focussed enough to care about even the smallest client and smart enough to make their services simple and easy to use. They have a solid payments heritage, with expertise gained from over 20 years working with the widest range of businesses, charities and not for profit organisations, to provide payment solutions