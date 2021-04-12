Cheshire Trafford (UK) Limited, a Fully-Owned Subsidiary of Argentum 47, Inc. Increases Its Total Funds Under Administration by 40%

LONDON, UK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Argentum 47, Inc. ( www.arg47.com ) (OTC: ARGQ), and its fully-owned foreign subsidiary Cheshire Trafford UK Limited, is delighted to announce an increase in its funds under administration of circa U.S. $20,000,000 and the recruitment of two new Independent Financial Advisors, Mr. Tom Arthur and Mr. William Arthur.



Mr. Tom Arthur has nearly 40 years’ experience as an Independent Financial Advisor with various major International Investment Houses and for the last 20 years has been operating his own practice and book of clients. He is highly qualified beyond regulatory requirements, and provides a holistic service offering advice across the entire financial planning spectrum. Over this time, Tom has built a book of business that is to be incorporated into our U.K. operation. This U.S. $20,000,000 book of clients that Tom will contractually onboard under our umbrella represents a total increase of approximately 40% to Cheshire Trafford UK Limited’s current amount of Funds Under Administration, hence from Q2 2021 onwards, Cheshire Trafford will also see an increase its quarterly and annual revenue by a similar percentage.

Mr. William Arthur is a newly qualified independent financial adviser, and for the last 5 years has played a supporting role in assisting his father, Tom, in servicing their book of clients, acting as a paraplanner and assisting with report writing and research.

Mr. Nick Tuke, CEO of Argentum 47, Inc. and Managing Director of Cheshire Trafford (UK) Limited, said: “Following a very tough year with the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is fantastic news for Cheshire Trafford that Tom and William have joined us, bringing with them their own clients with substantial funds under management. This is a clear statement of intent from the management team at Cheshire Trafford, and an indication of our organic growth plans moving forward. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Tom and William and also providing their clients with the high levels of services that form part of Cheshire Trafford’s core values.”

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Argentum 47, Inc. (“Argentum”) is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retail and Corporate Financial Services Company. Through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in the United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the U.S., U.K., Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. Bringing business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure effective financial solutions. Furthermore, as Argentum has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to the right financial partner without geographical constraints.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact details:

Mr. Nicholas P. Tuke

CEO of Argentum 47, Inc. & Managing Director of Cheshire Trafford (UK) Limited

Tel. + (44) 1482 289 591

Email: nick@arg47.com

Websie - Cheshire Trafford: www.ctifa.com