Global Wall Glazing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Glazing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $400.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

- The Wall Glazing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$400.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$476.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Asahi Glass

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

Central Glass

China Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

Vitro

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 13: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 14: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 15: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 17: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 18: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing

by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



INDIA

Table 19: India Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 20: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Table 22: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 24: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing

by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 25: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 26: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 27: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Table 28: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 30: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 31: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 32: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Wall

Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 33: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 34: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



AFRICA

Table 35: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by

Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________