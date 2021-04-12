CIO Celebrates Emerging Technology with 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards

Boston, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s CIO — the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership — today announces the winners of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards, recognizing organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. From established IT initiatives driving business success to the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies, this award honors technology advancements and the innovative cultures enabling them.



Adapting to an Evolving Business Landscape

The award winners will join the discussion and be celebrated at CIO’s Future of Work Summit taking place online September 21-23, 2021. This highly successful semiannual event focuses on how organizations are adapting to the evolving business landscape with advances in automation, cloud native applications and many other digital innovations – aligning with the types of projects honored by the award.

“This year’s class of FutureEdge 50 winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”

Winning Technology Adoption

Innovations in this year’s class include a wide variety of technologies advancing organizations across many industries. Complex data aggregation initiatives with artificial intelligence and machine learning supported diverse outcomes such as disease tracking, vehicle diagnostics, and computer repair. Winners improved products and services through the adoption of edge computing and supply chain efforts with IoT. Additionally, organizations have been innovative in their use of AR/VR in manufacturing, training and education, and use of voice-activated applications in health care for clinicians and patients.

2021 US FutureEdge 50 Winners:

Accenture

AEG Vision

Alcon

Align Technology

APL Logistics

Aramark

Arlington, Virginia Public Schools

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Blue Shield of California

Carhartt

CBRE

ChristianaCare

City of Doral

CommonSpirit Health

Cummins, Inc. / Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

DBS Bank

Discover Financial Services

Dow

Eli Lilly and Company

Erickson Living

Estée Lauder Companies

FedEx Dataworks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel Corporation

Invesco

iPay (Pvt) Ltd.

Lexmark International

Maricopa County Clerk of Court

Mastercard

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A.

The New School

Nuveen, a TIAA company

Oshkosh Corporation

Parker University

Penn Medicine

PGA of America

Population Council

Signet Jewelers

Stanley Black & Decker

Systems Engineering Group Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

Toyota Financial Services

US Patent and Trademark Office

The University of Texas at San Antonio

Verizon, Network Systems

Wharton Research Data Services, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Zoom

Event Partners

CIO is proud to welcome Platinum Partner IBM to the summit. Additional event partners include T-Mobile for Business , Adobe , Vonage , Simpplr , Zoom , Okta and IDC . This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that participants are facing in their daily roles.

Please visit the event site to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities .

About the FutureEdge 50 Awards

The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The FutureEdge 50 recognizes not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to recognize the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them. Awards will be conferred at CIO’s Future of Work Summit , to be held online September 21-23, 2021.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc.

