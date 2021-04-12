Global Graphics PLC:Information regarding the total number of voting rights and denominator

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and denominator
Cambridge (UK) 12 April 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses voting rights information in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007.
Pursuant to some employees exercising share options which have been settled out of treasury shares, there has been a reduction in treasury shares, thus an increase in voting rights (the denominator).
Status as of 12 April 2021:
|Total share capital
|€13,163,895
|Total number of ordinary shares
|32,909,737
|Total number of shares held in treasury *
|94,996
|Total number of voting rights (the denominator)
|32,814,741
|Total number of bonds convertible into securities conferring voting rights
|none
|Total number of rights, whether or not embodied in securities, to subscribe for securities conferring voting rights yet to be issued
|none
|Total number of shares without voting rights
|none
* The company holds shares in treasury to satisfy obligations under employee share plans. These shares are included in the total number of ordinary shares and are excluded from the total number of voting rights (the denominator).
Notifications:
The threshold at which a shareholding needs to be disclosed is set at 5% and each 5% in either direction thereafter. Notifications of significant shareholdings should be sent to investor-relations@globalgraphics.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.
