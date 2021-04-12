Global Graphics PLC:Information regarding the total number of voting rights and denominator

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and denominator

Cambridge (UK) 12 April 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses voting rights information in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007.

Pursuant to some employees exercising share options which have been settled out of treasury shares, there has been a reduction in treasury shares, thus an increase in voting rights (the denominator).

Status as of 12 April 2021:

Total share capital€13,163,895
Total number of ordinary shares32,909,737
Total number of shares held in treasury *94,996
Total number of voting rights (the denominator)32,814,741
Total number of bonds convertible into securities conferring voting rightsnone
Total number of rights, whether or not embodied in securities, to subscribe for securities conferring voting rights yet to be issuednone
Total number of shares without voting rightsnone

* The company holds shares in treasury to satisfy obligations under employee share plans.  These shares are included in the total number of ordinary shares and are excluded from the total number of voting rights (the denominator).

Notifications:
The threshold at which a shareholding needs to be disclosed is set at 5% and each 5% in either direction thereafter. Notifications of significant shareholdings should be sent to investor-relations@globalgraphics.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

About Global Graphics PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

 

Contacts

Jill TaylorGraeme Huttley
Corporate Communications DirectorChief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.comEmail: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com