Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        12 April 2021 at 4:30 pm


Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 9 April 2021 below five (5) per cent Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% shares

4.95% voting rights 		0.11% shares

0.11% voting rights 		5.10% shares

5.06% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% shares

4.97% voting rights 		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights 		5.06% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,714,831 shares

27,714,831 voting rights 		  4.99 % shares

4.95% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,714,831 shares

27,714,831 voting rights 		4.99 % shares

4.95% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 269,084 shares

269,084 voting rights 		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 340,770 shares

340,770 voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares
953 voting rights 		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 610,807 shares

610,807 voting rights 		0.11% shares

0.11% voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

