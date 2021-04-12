InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Returns as Official Social Media Sponsor for #FFCON21: BREAKING BARRIERS Conference

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announces the continuation of its longstanding collaboration with the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (“NCFA”) for the upcoming #FFCON21: BREAKING BARRIERS event. Returning for its seventh annual iteration, the Fintech & Funding Conference and Expo is set to be hosted in an entirely digital format between May 11-13, 2021. IBN has been named the official media sponsor for the event.

This year’s #FFCON21: BREAKING BARRIERS event will seek to build upon the success of previous conferences, bringing together an international community of leading voices in fintech, digital banking, tokenization, blockchain, CBDCs, digital identity, AI, capital markets innovation and more. Set to attract 50+ speakers and 40+ exhibitors, the three-day virtual conference and expo is designed to provide invaluable opportunities for those in attendance to develop leads, discover new market channels, and forge partnerships around innovation, technology and financing outcomes.

“We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork, which will be serving as #FFCON21: BREAKING BARRIER’s official social media sponsor,” stated Craig Asano, Founder and CEO of the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada. “Fintech is breaking barriers. It’s evolving quickly and is not a niche. It’s a permanent technological evolution that is changing the world of finance by high-growth fintech companies and incumbent financial institutions. It’s setting new standards and demanding new regulations. Most importantly, it’s about delivering better financial products, services and outcomes for everyone, especially consumers and small to midsize enterprises (SMEs).”

IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN and CCW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media dissemination, global press releases and more. Additionally, #FFCON21 will be featured on IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire’s event pages.

“Our team is pleased to continue working with the NFCA, which has collaborated with us on a variety of events dating back to 2018,” stated Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “The #FFCON21 events series has established itself as the preeminent fintech industry event in Canada, and we are very excited to be working alongside them to draw further attention to the Canadian fintech ecosystem.”

Registration Now Open

Registration for #FFCON21: Breaking Barriers is now open with special early bird rates for delegates and exhibitors, and startup packages are available for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased at https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/ .

Useful Links

Banners and Social

Speaker Application

Fintech Draft Pitching & Demo Application

Website | Experience | Partner Packages

Registration | Media Pass

Connect with us

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insurtech sectors.

To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org .

About FFCON

FFCON21 (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada’s National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its seventh year, FFCON21, held in association with Toronto Finance International, will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, open banking, digital identity, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, capital markets innovation, sustainable and alternative finance.