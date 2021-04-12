Laser All Brings Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal and Painless Laser Hair Removal to Westminster, CO with the Astanza Trinity and Astanza ReSmooth Lasers

Westminster, Colorado, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser All, Colorado’s superior aesthetic laser provider, opened its fourth location in Westminster, CO featuring the Astanza Trinity and ReSmooth lasers. Established in 2017, Laser All started as a laser tattoo removal-focused clinic and has since grown into a full-service aesthetic practice. They offer a range of popular services, including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, photofacials, spider vein and brown spot removal, and acne treatment. They have gained statewide popularity thanks to their cutting-edge Astanza laser technology, affordable prices, expert laser technicians, and friendly staff.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Laser All to Westminster,” said Johnny Trzasko, owner. “We’ve helped numerous people all over Colorado regain confidence in their skin by removing unwanted tattoos, delivering permanent hair reduction and smoother skin, reducing unsightly blemishes, wrinkles, and acne, and more! We’re excited to bring the Astanza Trinity to Westminster to remove and modify all tattoo ink colors as well as the Astanza ReSmooth to continue delivering the fastest, most effective laser hair removal treatments throughout Colorado.”

The Astanza Trinity is the leading triple-wavelength laser tattoo removal system in the industry. This state-of-the-art laser is trusted by leading aesthetic professionals and physicians worldwide, including talented tattoo artists who use it to fade tattoos for cover-ups. The Trinity Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched Ruby combination laser delivers full-spectrum removal for multicolored tattoos, including green and blue ink. It is safe to use on all skin types and promises safer application, minimized risk of treatment overlap, and optimal fading thanks to its homogenized beams and unparalleled peak power.

The Astanza ReSmooth is a powerful diode laser that uses a unique combination of wavelengths to safely penetrate the skin and target the deepest follicles for long-lasting hair removal results. Featuring a large 9.1 cm2 spot size, the ReSmooth can treat a full back or full legs in as little as 4 to 6 minutes. Furthermore, the ReSmooth features a SmoothPulse mode and integrated skin cooling system for pain-free treatment application and maximum patient comfort.

“Laser All’s expansion comes as no surprise to us,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. “It’s a testament to the way Johnny and his dedicated team of aesthetic professionals have always provided the utmost care for their clients. We are proud to partner with Laser All and can’t wait for Westminster residents to experience the Trinity’s and ReSmooth’s amazing results.”

About Laser All

Laser All is a leading laser aesthetic practice with four Colorado locations in Westminster, Fort Collins, Lakewood, and Colorado Springs. They offer a variety of aesthetic treatments including laser hair removal and laser tattoo removal. Treatments at Laser All are medically directed and performed by licensed laser technicians who have the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO). Laser All offers free consultations to new and existing clients, including a 24/7 selfie consultation that allows clients to text a picture of their tattoo for instant pricing information.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more, visit https://laserallclinic.com/ or call (720) 579-1026. Laser All’s Westminster location is located at 14663 Orchard Parkway #500, Westminster, CO 80023.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.