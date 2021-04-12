BCN Welcomes Vern Jaques as Partner Sales Director

Morristown, NJ, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Vern Jaques to the company as a Partner Sales Director. Located in Denver, Colorado, Vern will focus on servicing and growing our channel sales partner relationships in the West region. Prior to joining BCN, Vern spent 13 years at BullsEye Telecom as a National Strategic Partner Manager earning Presidents Club 6 of the last 7 years. He consistently helps partners identify, propose, negotiate, and wrap up large deals. Vern is an energetic road warrior, combining an animated delivery of real-world selling experiences with his trademark black/white shoes to gain partner and client acceptance.

BCN’s nationwide team of Partner Sales Directors work closely with partners to design and deliver technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. The BCN portfolio includes a full complement of emerging and traditional services and technology options. These include BCN Cloud Voice, POTS over LTE, SD-WAN, a wide array of internet services, cloud security, traditional voice solutions, and a robust suite of managed equipment and monitoring services.

“We are extremely excited to have Vern join the BCN team. He brings vast market knowledge, experience, and strong relationships across the partner channel. BCN is 100% channel driven and deeply committed to the success of our partners. The addition of Vern to our team will have an immediate positive impact on our goal of broadening our reach in the West region,” said Michael Ginsburg, BCN Vice President of Sales.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com