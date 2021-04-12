Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 18/2021 April 12th, 2021

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Sale Trading date 9 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 28,146 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 425,524.50





Name Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Sale Trading date 12 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Sold outside the market to Consolidated Holdings A/S, which is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe Number of securities traded 900,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 13,464,000





Name Consolidated Holdings A/S Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 12 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Purchased outside the market from Hans Henrik Thrane, Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Number of securities traded 900,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 13,464,000









Name Consolidated Holdings A/S Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 12 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Purchased outside the market Number of securities traded 240,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 3,588,750

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

