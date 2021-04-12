Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 18/2021         April 12th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameHans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s positionInterim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Sale
Trading date9 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded28,146
Market value (DKK) of securities traded425,524.50


NameHans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s positionInterim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Sale
Trading date12 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedSold outside the market to Consolidated Holdings A/S, which is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
Number of securities traded900,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded13,464,000


NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date12 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedPurchased outside the market from Hans Henrik Thrane, Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
Number of securities traded900,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded13,464,000




NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date12 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedPurchased outside the market
Number of securities traded240,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded3,588,750

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

