New Shop Local Platform SokoLocal Launches in Calgary, Banff and Canmore Connecting Shoppers Directly to Local Businesses

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SokoLocal, a product search engine created and developed by MQLabs, is proud to announce the launch of its online platform in Calgary, Banff and Canmore. SokoLocal is an online and app-based platform that streamlines the online shopping experience for consumers by showcasing local products in one easy to search database.



Small businesses comprise a substantial 98.2 per cent of all Canadian companies. Even still, major search engines primarily show listings for large corporations, overshadowing smaller local businesses. SokoLocal was created to help bridge this gap in the market. Featuring products available from local vendors, SokoLocal gives consumers the ability to search, browse, compare local prices, and ultimately, purchase their favourite products online directly from local businesses in their community. At a time when supporting local is more important than ever, the platform operates free of charge for both buyers and sellers, with 100 per cent of all purchases going directly to the supplying local vendor.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy. One of the biggest challenges small businesses face is visibility,” said Nikhil Sonpal, Founder, MQLabs. “In order to buy local, consumers must first be able to find local. SokoLocal creates an efficient way to find local products and businesses, providing ‘support local’ the longevity it needs. Even in its infancy, SokoLocal’s ‘community-first’ model offers a substantial advantage to small businesses and vendors by allowing them to gain visibility.”

A platform designed not only for consumers, SokoLocal provides extensive benefits to local businesses as well. Vendors can list their products on the site (at no cost), helping to generate awareness to their local business. Small businesses are given priority in local search results, increasing their visibility and attracting local buyers who might otherwise purchase from a larger retailer.

“From the day we started this project, we wanted to create a platform that supports local businesses and helps level out the playing field with industry giants in today’s digital-first world,” said Nikhil Sonpal. “We believe it should be as easy to find what you need from local shops as it is with large online retailers – and now it is.”

The support of small businesses helps pave the way for job creation and new opportunities within the community. With SokoLocal, consumers now have ample opportunity to “spend where their heart is” and effortlessly invest in their community while accessing a broader product selection in a variety of industries. SokoLocal currently showcases 329 businesses and more than 300,000 products and will soon be available in additional Canadian cities. The SokoLocal app is now available for download on iOS on the App Store and on Android through the Google Play Store.

For more information, to browse local products, or have a local business added to the directory, visit sokolocal.com.

About MQLabs

MQLabs is a small Calgary based start-up with big ideas, creative staff and innovative aspirations to improve our digital experiences. Our mission is to deliver innovative, creative and thoughtful products and experiences that enhance your interaction with the digital world.

