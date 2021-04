English Estonian

With reference to AS Tallinna Vesi’s stock notice “ Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi ” dated 31/03/2021, please be informed that the start date of the terms of the Supervisory Board Members Priit Koit and Niall Patrick Mills is 12/04/2021, with the term of office of both members being three years.

Laura Korjus

AS Tallinna Vesi

Head of Communications

(+372) 62 62 271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee