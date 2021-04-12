ePlay Announces Sports Technology Executive and CEO of SweatWorks to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces that Mohammed Iqbal, CEO at SweatWorks has joined the ePlay advisory board to help prepare for the release and launch of ePlay’s newest proprietary technologies, such as a running app to be officially announced soon. Iqbal is a runner, media, marketing, and sports technology executive that has worked with Strava, Spartan, Samsung and others in sports technology applications.



​“We love what ePlay is doing with their upcoming augmented reality fitness app,” says Mohammed Iqbal, CEO at SweatWorks. “Rolling up our sleeves to bring race organizers, technology partners, design, and innovation to ePlay’s new apps is super exciting.”

Iqbal’s team at SweatWorks is also contributing their expertise to the app directly. SweatWorks has been paving the way with the introduction of several ground-breaking technologies, since its inception in 2012, empowering some of the largest brands in the athletic event and fitness industries like Nike, CityRow, Strava, Myx Fitness, Spartan, Tough Mudder, Equinox, SoulCycle, and more.

ePlay's Augmented Reality, 3D, and immersive fitness, sports, eSports, and entertainment games and apps offer phenomenal live experiences that are celebrity-driven, valuable, precious, and unique. The much anticipated release of upcoming sports and fitness products and the official launch of entertainment products in the ePlay portfolio will be supported with the assistance of new advisors.

“Iqbal knows the technology, the community, and what makes a success in the sport technology business,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “We are thrilled to have him and his team bring unique skills and expertise to ePlay.”

The sports technology market is expected to grow to USD $31.1 billion over the next 3 years. The leading competitors have over 70 million users , growing by 1 million users per month during the pandemic. Announcements related to the new sports technology platform, new team, marketing strategy, customers, and partners to follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

About SweatWorks

Founded in 2012, SweatWorks is the leading digital agency in fitness and wellness. Their experience of merging their user-focused design with innovative technology has created some of the most engaging experiences for the brands they work with, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Clients include JP Morgan, Nike, Virgin Sport, Bose, SoulCycle, Equinox, Myx fitness, Cityrow, CLMBR and AARMY. (www.sweatworks.net)

