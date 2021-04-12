Global Hair Scissors market to garner $106.6 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair scissors industry generated $93.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $106.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Surge in number of appearance conscious consumers globally and rising number of salons across the world drive the growth of the global hair scissors market. However, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rapid growth of online platform is expected to present lucrative opportunities in the nexzt few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the covid-19 negatively impacted the market. Lack of labor and raw materials created challenges for the salons.

However, the government bodies are easing off the existing restrictions, owing to which the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hair scissors market based on product type, end user, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the hair-cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing for more than half of the market share, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the Hair-texturing scissors segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for 96% of the global hair scissors market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the North America region is projected to maintain its highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global hair scissors market analyzed in the research include Hair Tools limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Technologies GmbH.

