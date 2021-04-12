Obesity Canada Presents the 7th Canadian Obesity Summit May 10-13, 2021

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTENTION: Editors/producers/journalists covering obesity, health, public health, weight bias and discrimination, nutrition, exercise, healthcare, bariatric medicine, COVID-19, maternal and pregnancy health, social justice, social equity, research, and science.



WHAT: The 7th Canadian Obesity Summit, a virtual scientific conference presented by Obesity Canada, one of the world's largest organizations of researchers, policy makers, health professionals and people affected by obesity. The Summit is a multidisciplinary conference that brings together a diverse, international audience of professionals with an interest in obesity prevention and treatment.

WHEN: May 10th - 13th, 2021; live sessions 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on May 13th)

FEATURING:

Keynote speaker: Dr. Rebecca Puhl, University of Connecticut Rudd Center: The Need for Multinational & Collective Action to Address Weight Stigma

Live presentations and panel discussions on topics including weight stigma, Canada’s new clinical practice guidelines for adult obesity, obesity and COVID-19, psychological and behavioural aspects of obesity care, obesity in pregnancy and health, emerging obesity therapies, the latest obesity science, Canada’s obesity policy landscape, and more.

~100 accepted abstract presentations and ~75 invited plenary presentations on demand, focusing on topics ranging from bariatric surgery and basic science to childhood obesity, mobility and rehabilitation, physical activity, women’s health, and more.



Full information including preliminary program: www.obesitycanada.ca/cos

To arrange for media passes, embargoed access to pre-recorded plenary and abstract presentations, or to arrange interviews, please contact Brad Hussey, Communications Director, Obesity Canada at:

hussey@obesitynetwork.ca

905-628-7778 (ET)

