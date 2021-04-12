HYCU® Featured on the 2021 CRN® Storage 100 List

Boston, Massachusetts, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its second annual Storage 100 list in the data protection segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.

Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.

HYCU was founded on the premise there is a fundamentally different way to handle multi-cloud data protection and management. The company continues to introduce purpose-built, as a service backup and recovery solutions to address the needs of its channel and distribution partners. With HYCU, companies have comprehensive on-premises and public cloud data management that is easy to deploy, manage and maintain without unnecessary or additional cost for software and hardware. HYCU is 100% committed to its indirect and channel partners and has developed programs to support this community including its CRN recognized 5-Star Global Partner Program and Cloud Services Provider Program.

“There is no one-size fits all approach and more than ever before, our resellers and partners are looking for SaaS and cloud-native solutions that address both on-premises and public clouds,” said Simon Taylor, co-Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “We couldn’t be more thrilled by this latest recognition by The Channel Company for what all of us at HYCU have been able to accomplish in three short years. We will continue to evolve our multi-cloud data protection, management, migration and DR solutions and innovate on behalf of our partners so they can efficiently meet their customers’ demands. We are still early in the year and are excited at what’s to come. Thank you CRN for this newest accolade.”

“The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year’s Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation.”

The CRN® Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

