Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2021

Harvest volumes for Q1 2021 compared with Q1 2020:
| Harvest volumes salmon and trout
(1,000 GWT)
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|Lerøy Aurora
|9.0
|8.5
|Lerøy Midt
|16.5
|14.5
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|16.7
|16.3
|Total
|42.1
|39.4
|of which volume trout
|4.2
|6.4
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|Total volume
|25.7
|25.0
|of which volume cod
|11.1
|12.5
As described in the fourth quarter report for 2020 the production for Lerøy Aurora in the start of 2021 was impacted by more winter ulcers than normal. This has had a negative impact on price achievement and costs in the first quarter of 2021.
The complete Q1 2021 report will be released on 20 May 2021 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.