Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2021

Harvest volumes for Q1 2021 compared with Q1 2020:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout

(1,000 GWT) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Lerøy Aurora 9.0 8.5 Lerøy Midt 16.5 14.5 Lerøy Sjøtroll 16.7 16.3 Total 42.1 39.4 of which volume trout 4.2 6.4 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Total volume 25.7 25.0 of which volume cod 11.1 12.5

As described in the fourth quarter report for 2020 the production for Lerøy Aurora in the start of 2021 was impacted by more winter ulcers than normal. This has had a negative impact on price achievement and costs in the first quarter of 2021.

The complete Q1 2021 report will be released on 20 May 2021 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.