Taiwantrade.com to showcase Taiwan’s hardware innovations for EISENWARENMESSE

Taipei, Taiwan, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online showcase is quickly growing into a post-pandemic trend. At such a junction, forming a comprehensive online sourcing strategy is essential to global businesses as they recover from COVID-19 and prepare for a new sourcing landscape. To help with the efforts, Taiwantrade, the official B2B e-commerce portal of Taiwan, is presenting an online exhibit featuring the latest products from Taiwan’s hardware and hand tool innovators starting March 15, which is also the time that EISENWARENMESSE, an anchoring point of the global hardware industry, was usually held.

Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's foremost B2B portal, will be presenting an online exhibit featuring the latest products from Taiwan’s hardware and hand tool innovators starting March 15. The exhibit is joined by leading manufacturers like Cheer Way Technology Co., Ltd. and D&D Builders Hardware Co. The exhibit will feature hand tools, industrial supply, fasteners and fixings, fittings, DIY home improvement equipment, and sanitary ware.

See the complete online showcase from top Taiwanese manufacturers: https://hardware.taiwantrade.com/products/list/eisenwarenmesse-2021-391868-cateGallery.html

Quality Suppliers

Taiwantrade manages the risk for you by helping you source certified products from reliable suppliers. The legal existence of each supplier on Taiwantrade is verified by TAITRA using the Taiwan government’s database. Further verification is carried out by third-party verification firms.

Product Certification

To make it easier for you to find products that meet your safety requirements, every product entry on Taiwantrade is accompanied by its certification information. At a glance, you can see if a product is certified according to your needs. Taiwantrade’s certification policy also encourages supplier members to stay up-to-date with global safety standards, maintain consistent quality levels, and aim for the highest customer satisfaction possible.

Vast choice of quality suppliers and products

Over 90% of Taiwan’s exporting companies are here to give you their most comprehensive and updated product information with quality standards safeguarded by TAITRA and third parties.

Taiwantrade.com is organized by the Taiwan government and operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). With Taiwantrade.com, buyers everywhere can access a huge selection of product catalogs covering more than 660,000 products from quality Taiwanese suppliers.

Taiwantrade.com's sourcing services are available free for buyers so they can connect with suppliers from Taiwan with speed and ease. There are currently 70,000+ registered Taiwanese suppliers on Taiwantrade.com. The website is in partnership with major international third-party verification firms to further ensure the quality and reliability of its supplier members.

The Taiwantrade.com exhibit is now holding online starting March 15th, 2021. For more about Taiwantrade's buyer services, visit www.taiwantrade.com .

https://youtu.be/dIWrXawRGTs

Media Contact

Company：TAITRA

Contact：Jojo Chang

Tel No. +886-2-2725-5200 Ext.1747

Email： jojochang@taitra.org.tw

Website： www.taiwantrade.com

Attachment