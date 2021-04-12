Vow ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by close associate of primary insiders

Reference is made to Vow ASA's ("Vow" or the "Company") (OSE: Vow) stock exchange announcement published on 24 March 2021, regarding mandatory notifications of trade made by close associates of the Company's primary insiders in connection with the private placement comprising 5 000 000 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares") and the sale of 3 000 000 existing shares from certain existing shareholders (the "Private Placement").

SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the managers in the Private Placement) has redelivered 5 000 000 shares in the Company (the "Borrowed Shares") to Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS ("IRIC"), a close associate of the chairman of the Company's board of directors, Narve Reiten, and board member, Bård Brath Ingerø.

IRIC lent the Borrowed Shares to SpareBank1 Markets AS (on behalf of the managers in the Private Placement) in order for them to facilitate delivery of listed shares to the investors who were allocated New Shares in the Private Placement.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.





For further information, please contact:

Vow ASA

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment