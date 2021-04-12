JCDecaux: Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

English French

Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Paris, April 12th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com .

This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents: the 2020 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance and the description of the share buyback program.

For further information, please contact:

Arnaud COURTIAL

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte-Apolline

78378 Plaisir Cedex

France

Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email: arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

10,230 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Attachment