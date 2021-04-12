JCDecaux: Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
Paris, April 12th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document.
This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).
It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com.
This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents: the 2020 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance and the description of the share buyback program.
For further information, please contact:
Arnaud COURTIAL
Head of Investor Relations
Sainte-Apolline
78378 Plaisir Cedex
France
Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93
Email: arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2020 revenue: €2,312m
- Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
- 10,230 employees
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings
- 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
