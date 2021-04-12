Riva Technology and Entertainment signs brand licensing deal with Global toy giant MGA Entertainment

United States, California, Los Angeles, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riva Technology and Entertainment (RTE) announced today that they have signed multiple brand licensing deals with toy industry leader, MGA Entertainment (MGAE), to develop and publish mobile games based on the global toy company’s hit properties L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Rainbow High™.

RTE are veterans in the gaming and IP license business, having built gaming companies for over 20 years, along with securing and developing top licensing deals and IPs ranging from Hollywood, Bollywood, Sports and all the way to the world’s leading gaming brands.

MGA Entertainment’s L.O.L. Surprise!™ brand is a global phenomenon, winning the prestigious "Toy of the Year" Award for three consecutive years. MGA’s newly launched Rainbow High debuted in July 2020 and has already become a cultural phenomenon with a presence across product, content and integrated digital media.

The global gaming market was valued at USD $162.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD $295.63 billion by 2026. Mobile gaming generated $13.2 billion U.S. dollars in revenue in 2019 and continues to grow.

"MGA Entertainment boasts a diversified portfolio of leading brands, and they build fantastic award-winning toys. Our vision of bridging the world of mobile gaming with consumer products and the toy culture is strongly aligned. I admire them for their consistent growth over the years and the incredible efforts they have accomplished, creating a universe that each of their collections represents. RTE always strive to associate with the biggest and the best and MGAE is certainly that. Details of the upcoming games will be announced soon,” said RTE CEO & Founder, Paul Roy.

Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment adds: “We are delighted to partner with RTE who has a proven track record for working with the biggest IPs and delivering top quality results. Our digitally native fans want to experience our award-winning brands across all platforms and mobile gaming is a strategic focus for us in 2021 and beyond. It is MGA’s goal to expand both digital gaming and NFTs in a significant way.”





About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Bratz®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Poopsie Slime Surprise!™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.





About Riva Technology and Entertainment:

Founded in 2002, with a global presence stretching from the USA to East Asia, RTE has successfully been delivering the vision of tomorrow for close to 20 years. RTE's group of companies hold an industry advantage in their ability to take every project from concept to execution; all housed under one roof. The complementary companies cover location-based entertainment, brand and Intellectual Property licensing, content development, consumer products, gaming, and esports.

