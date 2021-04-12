English French

Clermont-Ferrand, April 12, 2021

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Michelin filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 9, 2021. It is freely available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com (under Finance/Regulatory information/Universal Registration Document) and at the AMF’s website (www.amf france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The 2020 Annual Financial Report;

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021;

The Non-Financial Information Statement;

The Duty of Care Plan;

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021, as well as their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021.

Investor Calendar :







Financial information for the three months ending March 31, 2021: Monday, April 26, 2021[*] Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 21, 2021 Ex-dividend date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Payment date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Results for the six months ending June 30, 2021: Monday, July 26, 2021* Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2021: Monday, October 25, 2021*





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en .

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.









