Nearly 100 NFM Lending Loan Originators named Scotsman Guide Top Originators 2021

NFM Lending and its family of companies, including Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group, are proud to announce 96 of its loan originators have been ranked on the Scotsman Guide Top Originators 2021 lists, with four recognized among the leaders.

Each year, Scotsman Guide recognizes the nation’s top producing mortgage loan originators. Originators can be ranked in any of ten categories, including Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, and Top Purchase Volume. Each set of rankings is thoroughly audited, making Scotsman Guide the mortgage industry's “most intensely reviewed, accurate and substantiated rankings of its kind.” New this year will be how the categories are released. Each month will be a different category, starting this month with Top Dollar Volume and Most Loans Closed.

Oleg Tkach, out of Lynnwood, WA, made the Top Dollar Volume Category, along with Jessica Uphoff (Westminster, CO) and Jane Floyd (Tampa, FL). Tkach ranked #106 out of 7536 in the category, with Uphoff at #249 and Floyd at #293. Tkach and Floyd also made the Most Loans Closed category, along with Daniel Sa, out of Columbus, OH. Tkach ranked #103 out of 10649, Floyd at #211, and Sa at #231.

“The caliber of mortgage professional at NFM continues to soar,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “These numbers are impressive by any standard, and we are particularly thankful for every operations and administrative professional who supported our production. They are the backbone of all great originators and of this company. In that way, we all share a piece of these impressive accomplishments.”

To be considered, entrants must either have done at least $40 million in loan volume, or personally closed 100 home loans in the 2020 calendar year. In 2020, Tkach did over $302 million in volume and closed 826 loans; Uphoff did over $220 million and closed 567 loans; Floyd had nearly $208.9 million and closed 662 loans; and Sa closed 638 loans.

NFM Lending would like to recognize and congratulate all 96 loan originators from the NFM Family who made the Scotsman Guide’s lists.

Top Dollar Volume

Oleg Tkach, NFM Lending (#106)

Jessica Uphoff, NFM Lending (#249)

Jane Floyd, NFM Lending (#293)

Jeff Miltenberger, NFM Lending (#494)

Nick Bronsozian, BluPrint Home Loans (#654)

Daniel Sa, NFM Lending (#713)

David Arocho, NFM Lending (#944)

Neil Bourdelaise, Main Street Home Loans (#1236)

Darran Anthony, Main Street Home Loans (#1410)

Greg Cowart, NFM Lending (#1438)

Rob Stettler, NFM Lending (#1550)

Jolene Moore, Main Street Home Loans (#1922)

Nathan Hartseil, Main Street Home Loans (#1930)

Peter O’Donnell, Main Street Home Loans (#2056)

Bryan Raiford, NFM Lending (#2193)

Brian Pintar, NFM Lending (#2199)

Bryan Harrison, NFM Lending (#2245)

Hans Stone, BluPrint Home Loans (#2265)

Mike Farrell, Main Street Home Loans (#2336)

Karen Dulmage, Main Street Home Loans (#2340)

Shane Staples, NFM Lending (#2427)

Carolyn Flitcroft, Main Street Home Loans (#2657)

Jeff Douglas, Main Street Home Loans (#2697)

John Acton, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#2798)

Christopher Jordan, Main Street Home Loans (#2815)

Kevin Murphy, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#2932)

Matthew Primrose, NFM Lending (#2990)

Ana Tolentino, Main Street Home Loans (#2992)

Paul Nagel, Main Street Home Loans (#3233)

Ryan George, NFM Lending (#3305)

Derek Evans, Main Street Home Loans (#3453)

Blane Stewart, NFM Lending (#3536)

Sean Maloney, NFM Lending (#3593)

John Savastano, Main Street Home Loans (#3637)

Salvatore Savastano, Main Street Home Loans (#3774)

Craig Kam, NFM Lending (#3804)

Gregory Runyon, NFM Lending (#3976)

Michelle Powstanski, Main Street Home Loans (#4192)

James Serrano, NFM Lending (#4193)

Colleen McQuillen, Main Street Home Loans (#4302)

Jason McLaughlin, NFM Lending (#4580)

David Licciardi, Main Street Home Loans (#4583)

Raquel Wilson, NFM Lending (#4633)

Jason Fox, NFM Lending (#4663)

Timothy Reinhart, Main Street Home Loans (#4828)

David Campagnone, Main Street Home Loans (#4978)

Kelcey Morange, Main Street Home Loans (#5043)

Chris Grizzell, NFM Lending (#5149)

Brandon Pavlovic, NFM Lending (#5152)

Mario Cua, NFM Lending (#5183)

Kenneth Ynes, NFM Lending (#5281)

Travis Vollmerhausen, Main Street Home Loans (#5306)

Brian Burnham, NFM Lending (#5408)

Gustavo Pared, NFM Lending (#5717)

Sylvia Sanders, BluPrint Home Loans (#5925)

Andy Beigel, NFM Lending (#6070)

Mary Levinson, NFM Lending (#6296)

Robert O'Connell, Main Street Home Loans (#6411)

Benjamin Burkett, NFM Lending (#6427)

Jerry Cook, NFM Lending (#6457)

Brian McDermott, Main Street Home Loans (#6804)

Hillary Cochin, Main Street Home Loans (#7068)

Brian Coleman, Main Street Home Loans (#7138)

Scott Bienstock, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#7335)

Craig Kessler, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#7356)

Austin Combs, NFM Lending (#7370)

Derek Schwarz, Main Street Home Loans (#7372)

David Travers, Main Street Home Loans (#7382)

Bill Lex, NFM Lending (#7532)



Most Loans Closed

Oleg Tkach, NFM Lending (#103)

Jane Floyd, NFM Lending (#211)

Daniel Sa, NFM Lending (#231)

Jessica Uphoff, NFM Lending (#317)

David Arocho, NFM Lending (#560)

Jeff Miltenberger, NFM Lending (#689)

Rob Stettler, NFM Lending (#740)

Greg Cowart, NFM Lending (#1144)

John Acton, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#1209)

Nick Bronsozian, BluPrint Home Loans (#1782)

Neil Bourdelaise, Main Street Home Loans (#1795)

Shane Staples, NFM Lending (#1917)

Matthew Primrose, NFM Lending (#2021)

Karen Dulmage, Main Street Home Loans (#2047)

Bryan Harrison, NFM Lending (#2162)

Derek Evans, Main Street Home Loans (#2250)

Bryan Raiford, NFM Lending (#2388)

Blane Stewart, NFM Lending (#2557)

Darran Anthony, Main Street Home Loans (#2585)

Peter O’Donnell, Main Street Home Loans (#2633)

John Savastano, Main Street Home Loans (#2736)

Mario Cua, NFM Lending (#2817)

Nathan Hartseil, Main Street Home Loans (#2846)

Salvatore Savastano, Main Street Home Loans (#2878)

Andy Beigel, NFM Lending (#3031)

Sean Maloney, NFM Lending (#3050)

Kevin Murphy, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#3138)

Jolene Moore, Main Street Home Loans (#3158)

Brian Pintar, NFM Lending (#3205)

James Serrano, NFM Lending (#3272)

Ryan George, NFM Lending (#3376)

Jeff Douglas, Main Street Home Loans (#3526)

Kenneth Ynes, NFM Lending (#3609)

Raquel Wilson, NFM Lending (#3665)

Ana Tolentino, Main Street Home Loans (#3806)

Gregory Runyon, NFM Lending (#3858)

David Campagnone, Main Street Home Loans (#3899)

Jerry Cook, NFM Lending (#4120)

Craig Kam, NFM Lending (#4279)

Justus Sharp, NFM Lending (#4298)

Hans Stone, BluPrint Home Loans (#4377)

Brandon Pavlovic, NFM Lending (#4468)

Carolyn Flitcroft, Main Street Home Loans (#4537)

Mike Farrell, Main Street Home Loans (#4624)

Jason McLaughlin, NFM Lending (#4683)

David Licciardi, Main Street Home Loans (#4916)

Christopher Jordan, Main Street Home Loans (#4957)

Jason Fox, NFM Lending (#5021)

Robert O'Connell, Main Street Home Loans (#5090)

Bill Lex, NFM Lending (#5158)

Brian Burnham, NFM Lending (#5713)

Chuck Payne, NFM Lending (#5785)

Timothy Reinhart, Main Street Home Loans (#5955)

Benjamin Burkett, NFM Lending (#6168)

Gustavo Pared, NFM Lending (#6292)

Craig Kessler, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#6305)

Tyler Barnett, NFM Lending (#6553)

Tonya May, NFM Lending (#6694)

Paul Nagel, Main Street Home Loans (#6706)

Scott Bienstock, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#6729)

Chris Grizzell, NFM Lending (#6769)

Mary Levinson, NFM Lending (#66775)

Austin Combs, NFM Lending (#6786)

Danny Banda, NFM Lending (#7027)

Taylor Croy, NFM Lending (#7084)

Robin Sabatino, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#7159)

Kelcey Morange, Main Street Home Loans (#7191)

Clay Carroll, Main Street Home Loans (#7222)

Rita Hairston, Main Street Home Loans (#7398)

Colleen McQuillen, Main Street Home Loans (#7646)

Derek Schwarz, Main Street Home Loans (#7662)

David Travers, Main Street Home Loans (#7744)

Brittany Merchant, NFM Lending (#7787)

Tabitha Burton, NFM Lending (#7789)

Michelle Powstanski, Main Street Home Loans (#7807)

Sylvia Sanders, BluPrint Home Loans (#7888)

Brian McDermott, Main Street Home Loans (#7898)

Michael Plummer, Main Street Home Loans (#8069)

Amy Lott, Main Street Home Loans (#8095)

Brian Coleman, Main Street Home Loans (#8146)

Nicholas Mautino, NFM Lending (#8316)

Jeremy Minson, NFM Lending (#8343)

Ryan Lewis, NFM Lending (#8367)

Anthony Cellini, NFM Lending (#8446)

Christopher Taylor, NFM Lending (#8526)

Thurman Killen, NFM Lending (#8664)

Waldy Ripoll, Main Street Home Loans (#9054)

Joshua Pomles, Freedmont Mortgage Group (#9057)

Michelle Proia, Main Street Home Loans (#9066)

Travis Vollmerhausen, Main Street Home Loans (#9202)

Hillary Cochin, Main Street Home Loans (#9296)

Jennifer Cook, NFM Lending (#9446)

Jeremy Poling, NFM Lending (#10034)

Scott Morris, NFM Lending (#10360)

Ramon Feliz, Main Street Home Loans (#10470)

Ashley Swenson, NFM Lending (#10560)

NFM Lending is proud of these loan originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.



