HONG KONG, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud Creates 5G Application and AI Visual Interactive Experience, Which Enables the Combination of Autopilot and Holographic AR". When watching a Hollywood blockbuster, there is a scene that we are very familiar with: the protagonist waves his hand, and a three-dimensional virtual display will appear in front of him, and the content on the screen can be switched at will. In many museums, concerts, or fashion shows, we often see similar three-dimensional images, and the effect is realistic and shocking. Many people call this "holographic projection". It seems that the scenes in Hollywood blockbusters have now been realized. Is that really the case?



From the John Robot Taxi in the movie "Total Recall" to the intelligent vehicles shuttled on the Niagara Falls highway in the "Minority Report", people in the fantasy world of the future, the driving task is transitioned from human hands to robots and artificial intelligence. With the development of AI, self-driving cars have been driven out of movies and into people's real lives.

At present, Tesla's newly updated automatic driving technique has been able to achieve some autopilot functions, and Google's driverless cars have also entered the final stage of research and development. WIMI Hologram Cloud, as a holographic AR application technology provider, has released holographic AR application product "WIMI HoloAR HUD" for electric vehicles. It aims to further expand the company's holographic product portfolio matrix. China's car-making "new forces" are also planning for the field of autonomous driving. In the future, maybe driving schools will completely become history.

In "Spider-Man: Far From Home", the core technology show is undoubtedly the holographic projection. The mysterious villain in the film carries a holographic projection on a drone and uses the maneuverability of the drone to quickly change the angle of the camera to achieve a multi-scene and multi-view changing effect. In this holographic illusion, Spider-Man confronts the mysterious guest Baker, which is bizarre, magical, and can be regarded as a highlight of the film.

In reality, with the advent of the 5G era, the transmission quality of the holographic projection technology picture is better guaranteed due to the ultra-large bandwidth. Due to the millisecond delay, the MEC edge computing, and the unique slicing technology, the display of voice, expression, and action more natural and vivid. In other words, the holographic projection is getting closer and closer to us.

Holographic technology is the abbreviation of the holographic phantom imaging system. It uses the principle of optical illusion to synthesize the images taken by Musk's camera technology in movies, including people, objects, and the main model landscape in the scenery box. Based on the combination of "physical model" and "three-dimensional phantom" optical imaging, the captured active portraits are superimposed into the scene to form a combined motion and static screen pictures. Certainly, it can also be equipped with three-dimensional sounds, lights, smells, and smoke, to make it more vivid.

Holographic black technology is so brilliant, and it is necessary to mention WIMI Hologram Cloud, the representative of this holographic company in China. WIMI was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content.

Through real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate pose estimation, scene recognition and tracking can be performed in a few seconds. This cutting-edge algorithm also allows WIMI to perform photorealistic high-resolution rendering visualizations on a pixel-based basis. Frost & Sullivan said that although most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data in a specific space unit, while the number of data pieces that WIMI can collect reaches 500 to 550. Namely, the image processing speed of WIMI is 80% faster than the industry average, thereby improving operational efficiency. In the scene reconstruction process, the automatic image processing tools of WIMI can perform noise removal and feature enhancement on the originally captured image, thereby creating a best-in-class holographic AR design with industry-leading simulation.

Holographic technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is a technology that uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. It is a three-dimensional imaging technology that uses coherent light interference to obtain all the information of an object. WIMI Holographic Cloud is a way of providing content for augmented reality. It allows you to see and interact with the three-dimensional images of objects that do not exist in the real world. Through the projection device, the image on the mobile phone or computer is projected to other media. The most commercial value of the WIMI holographic cloud is holographic technology. What holographic technology records is not an image, but a light field, which has wide application scenarios and high industry growth.

Holographic technology is a technology that uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. The ideal holographic display should be based on the naked eye, and when necessary, it can also be realized with the help of a head-mounted display and assisted by technologies such as AR/VR.

Due to changes in the bandwidth of 5G communication networks, high-end holographic applications are gradually being used in social media, communications, navigation, home applications, and other application scenarios. WIMI Hologram Cloud's plan is to provide holographic cloud platform services based on two core technologies, that is, holographic artificial intelligence face recognition technology and holographic artificial intelligence facial-changing technology through the 5G communication network.

The capture of holographic images needs to be completed through high-definition camera equipment. The 5G module uploads the compressed data to the cloud server in real-time. After rendering in the cloud, using the 5G millisecond delay, the voice and image are almost simultaneously projected in front of the other party, and break through traditional communication barriers.

5G holographic projection technology can be widely used in many fields such as culture, education, medical care, sports, industry, and manufacturing. It can also be used in future telemedicine and architectural development through holographic projection to allow complex research results to be displayed and parsed in 360° multiple perspectives. Holographic projection technology is not limited to the use of real people for data recording. It can also collect morphological data of deceased stars, artists, and architectural ruins through data records, and present the content through the carrier medium, recreating the "style of the past."

This kind of network transmission efficiency can make the 5G smart life become a reality. At present, the officially commercial 5G networks worldwide are all NSA. Because this networking mode allows 5G networks to be quickly covered and commercialized, and it does not need to invest a lot. However, when 5G networks become popular, it will be an inevitable trend to gradually transition from NSA networking to SA networking. In fact, 5G has just begun. Imagine that in a 5G-supported space, you can gather with friends at any time and sit in a private theater to watch a movie. Besides, you can work, hold meetings, or hold other events anywhere in the world. 5G smart life is at your fingertips.

