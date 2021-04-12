English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOCIETE BIC will hold its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Wednesday May 19, 2021, behind closed doors

Clichy, France – April 12, 2021 – In accordance with the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended, adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of Shareholders' Meetings due to the Covid-19 epidemic, extended by Order No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, SOCIETE BIC will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 19th, 2021 at 3.00 pm (CET) behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders and other eligible attendees.

The event will be broadcasted live in video format, and a replay will be available on BIC’s website after the AGM. The AGM presentation and transcript will also be available to shareholders at the following address: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

No admittance cards will be issued and shareholders are therefore invited to vote remotely before the AGM (by postal vote or electronically via the secure online voting platform Votaccess) or to give proxy to the Chairman of the AGM or a third party. Additionally, shareholders are encouraged to send in any questions and/or documents by e-mail.

Prior to the AGM, shareholders can ask questions by email ( investors.info@bicworld.com ) or by post at the company's registered office (attn: Chairman of the Board) by no later than May 17th, 2021. Questions will be answered during the AGM and published on BIC’s website, together with the summary minutes of the AGM.

The Meeting Notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published today in the BALO1 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this AGM. Documents and information concerning the AGM will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

Lastly, the scrutineers of the AGM will be appointed in accordance with the applicable regulations. Consequently, this role will be proposed to shareholders from among the ten shareholders who hold the largest number of voting rights as far as the Company is aware at the date of the notice of meeting. The names of the appointed scrutineers and their capacity to act in that role will be published in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

