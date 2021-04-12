Wavemaker Expands North American Leadership to Drive Next Chapter of Growth

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an outstanding 2020, Adweek’s U.S. Media Agency of the Year, Wavemaker, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its North American leadership team. To accelerate growth and its transformation agenda, the agency has hired Delphine Fabre-Hernoux and Alex Norman, effective immediately. These two high profile hires follow the recent appointment of Vinny Rinaldi to lead investment and activation. The three executives will sit on Wavemaker’s Executive Committee (EXCO) and report to Louisa Wong, who leads Wavemaker’s operations across the Americas.



Wavemaker’s North American leadership appointments are part of a series of initiatives designed to accelerate the agency’s transformation agenda and ambitious plans for the future. Wavemaker has built strong momentum, onboarding more than a dozen new clients – including Pernod Ricard USA, Perfetti Van Melle, Bungie and EcoLab – and hiring hundreds of talented people to serve its growing portfolio in the past 12 months.



Delphine Fabre-Hernoux joins Wavemaker from Amazon. In her new role as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, North America, she will support Wavemaker’s overall strategy to synergize its data and media capabilities across the network. Fabre-Hernoux will create future-proof solutions across data sciences, from audience addressability to robust new ways to measure success for clients in an evolving industry landscape. Prior to Amazon, Delphine held leadership positions agency-side at Publicis Group and Dentsu International. She also held positions at Facebook and Microsoft.



In the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, North America, Alex Norman will lead Wavemaker’s robust pipeline of new business in North America and drive Wavemaker’s marketing and growth strategy – firmly rooted in the agency’s ‘Positive Provocation’ positioning – following unprecedented success in 2020. Norman was previously Head of Growth at Global Team Blue, co-founder and CEO at Armstrong, a privately held ecommerce agency, and CEO of LiveWorld-WPP, a Silicon Valley-based software company. Norman is also a credited seed-stage investor and mentors early-stage technology and consumer goods startups.



“We have ambitious growth goals and Delphine, Alex and Vinny have the broad perspective we need to get there,” said Louisa Wong, CEO, Americas Region, Wavemaker. “They will enhance our leadership team’s experience and expertise, and challenge our people to push boundaries, challenge norms and drive transformation, all in service of growing our client’s businesses.”

