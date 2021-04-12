BOXX Showcases NVIDIA-Powered Remote Work Solutions and More at GTC 21

Austin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, will host informative sessions focused on remote work and featuring its FLEXX and RAXX products, as well as BOXX Cloud, at the virtual GPU Technology Conference, GTC 21. BOXX will also introduce an NVIDIA Omniverse™ case study session with global architecture studio, Woods Bagot. Held from April 12-16, GTC 21 focuses on technological advances that will provide breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, data center, accelerated computing, intelligent networking, and more.

“Even prior to the worldwide pandemic, BOXX had placed a strong emphasis on remote work, offering solutions like FLEXX, which is accessible from your data center or via BOXX Cloud,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “Powered by NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, we’re enabling organizations to accelerate workflows and work remotely, access data, creative content, team projects, and more.”

Hosted by BOXX Technical Marketing Manager Phil Lowrey, “Remote Workstation Solutions for Maximum Performance” #SS33063, takes an in-depth look at remote work options, covering concepts like scale out vs. scale up when upgrading IT resources, the pathway to virtualization and remote work, and estimated cost percentages per users. The session also offers key insights for choosing the optimal solutions for various workforce scenarios: bare metal rack workstations like the BOXX RAXX, performance virtual workstations like RAXX VDI, and high density bare metal or virtualized solutions like FLEXX.

A multi-node, data center-ready system, FLEXX is capable of simultaneously supporting multiple types of compute nodes, providing the highest application performance for engineers, architects, designers, artists, and other professional content creators who are working on site or remotely. Compute nodes include NVIDIA Virtual Workstation nodes that can be accessed from any connected device, delivering performance previously available only in desk side workstations, as well as multi-CPU render nodes and multi-GPU workstation or render nodes. FLEXX systems are recommended for Autodesk Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold, as well as SOLIDWORKS Simulation & Visualize, Chaos V-Ray, and other applications.

While this session concludes with a brief overview of BOXX Cloud, a more detailed discussion can be found in the GTC 21 session “Cloud-Based Workstations for the New Work-From-Anywhere Reality” #SS33064 hosted by Nick Pandher, BOXX Cloud Product Marketing Manager. Beginning with the stated goal of “freeing users from their desktops via a secure, cloud workspace purpose-built for CAD applications, accessible on any device, at any time—without gridlock,” this session covers the key features and distinct advantages of the cloud service. From being “simple, seamless, and secure,” to how it utilizes dedicated NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, viewers will gain a clear understanding of how BOXX Cloud works and how it benefits both CAD users and IT.

BOXX systems will also host “Real-Time Collaboration for Architects Using Omniverse” #SS33021. In this session, Robert Cervellione, AIA, of Woods Bagot presents his real world CAD workflow using BOXX workstations and NVIDIA Omniverse, the revolutionary platform that enables remote access, virtual collaboration, and real-time physically accurate simulation for digital content creators and their applications.

Lastly, in the session “SOLIDWORKS Visualize: Recent Developments” #S31988, “SOLIDWORKS Industrial Design Champion” Jason Pohl, best known for his work on the long-running television series “American Chopper,” sits down with SOLIDWORKS Senior Solutions Consultant Mike Sande to discuss the use of real-time graphics for product design and the importance of instant results using his BOXX APEXX Denali workstation equipped with an NVIDIA RTX™ GPU.

“From creative design to data visualization, demanding graphics workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” said Sandeep Gupte, senior director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Innovative, purpose-built solutions from BOXX, accelerated by NVIDIA RTX GPUs, empower professional digital artists, engineers, architects, designers, and data scientists to run graphics-intensive applications from anywhere without sacrificing performance.”

